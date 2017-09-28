Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Playboy Enterprises released a statement that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner peacefully passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by his family.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner became a symbol of sexual revolution after in 1953 he had founded Playboy magazin. He created a famous brand that defined the sexual culture for many years to come.