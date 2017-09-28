Register
03:52 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The mascots of the Democratic and Republican parties, a donkey for the Democrats and an elephant for the GOP, are seen on a video screen at Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016

    Trump, Major Parties All Get Failing Marks in New Poll of Millennial Voters

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    Turns out millennials aren't exactly happy with the way US President Donald Trump is following through on his job as the commander-in-chief.

    According to a new poll conducted by NBC News and GenForward, a whopping 64 percent of millennials disapprove of The Donald as president, while only 21 percent approve.

    F**k Yes! Millennials Most Likely to Swear at Work
    © Flickr/ ITU Pictures
    F**k Yes! Millennials Most Likely to Swear at Work
    Trump wasn't the only one to get a failing grade, though. Fifty-eight percent of participants disapproved of the Republican Party, with a meager 26 percent approving.

    While Democrats might be sniggering at their opponents, millennials weren't thrilled with the donkeys either. Fewer than half the millennials polled approved of them: a total of 43 percent. Almost the same amount, 42 percent, said they need to regroup and do better.

    And while neither major party is getting on the honor roll for the moment, 41 percent of participants admitted they were unsure which crappy party they were going to side with in the 2018 midterm elections. Thirty-seven percent opted for the Democrats and 21 percent planned to vote for Republicans.

    But wait, there's more, folks!

    When race was factored into the results, pollsters found that more than half of African-American, Asian-American and Latino millennials viewed the Democrats in a positive light. However, 31 percent of African-Americans, 30 percent of Asian-Americans and 37 percent of Latino millennials said they think Democratic Party does not care about them.

    The only group that felt less cared about by the Democratic Party? White millennials, who at 55 percent said they weren't feeling the love. Forty-five percent indicated the party did in fact care. The same group was also the only group to hold a more unfavorable view of the party than favorable — only 33 percent favored Democrats, while 54 percent disapproved.

    Millennials' Rebellion Against Media and Establishment
    White millennials aren't, however, any more impressed with the GOP: 53 percent held unfavorable views towards that party.

    "These numbers are bleak all around," Kristen Anderson, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, told Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski Wednesday. "[They] show that this is a generation that looks at politics and thinks, ‘this is disgusting' and they want nothing to do with it, and I frankly don't blame them."

    The survey was conducted from August 31 to September 16 with a sample of 1,816 adults aged 18 to 34.

    Related:

    Most Millennials Have Positive Opinion of Snowden – ACLU Poll
    Workplace Robots Are Coming, and Millennials Fear Them Most
    Like? Millennials’ Influence Growing at the Voting Booth
    China’s Online Media Purification Drive is Changing Millennials’ Lifestyle
    Blame the Millennials? Woman Destroys $200,000 Exhibit With Failed Selfie
    Tags:
    poll, survey, political parties, Democrat, Republican
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok