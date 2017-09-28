Trump, Major Parties All Get Failing Marks in New Poll of Millennial Voters

Turns out millennials aren't exactly happy with the way US President Donald Trump is following through on his job as the commander-in-chief.

According to a new poll conducted by NBC News and GenForward, a whopping 64 percent of millennials disapprove of The Donald as president, while only 21 percent approve.

Trump wasn't the only one to get a failing grade, though. Fifty-eight percent of participants disapproved of the Republican Party, with a meager 26 percent approving.

While Democrats might be sniggering at their opponents, millennials weren't thrilled with the donkeys either. Fewer than half the millennials polled approved of them: a total of 43 percent. Almost the same amount, 42 percent, said they need to regroup and do better.

And while neither major party is getting on the honor roll for the moment, 41 percent of participants admitted they were unsure which crappy party they were going to side with in the 2018 midterm elections. Thirty-seven percent opted for the Democrats and 21 percent planned to vote for Republicans.

But wait, there's more, folks!

When race was factored into the results, pollsters found that more than half of African-American, Asian-American and Latino millennials viewed the Democrats in a positive light. However, 31 percent of African-Americans, 30 percent of Asian-Americans and 37 percent of Latino millennials said they think Democratic Party does not care about them.

The only group that felt less cared about by the Democratic Party? White millennials, who at 55 percent said they weren't feeling the love. Forty-five percent indicated the party did in fact care. The same group was also the only group to hold a more unfavorable view of the party than favorable — only 33 percent favored Democrats, while 54 percent disapproved.

White millennials aren't, however, any more impressed with the GOP: 53 percent held unfavorable views towards that party.

"These numbers are bleak all around," Kristen Anderson, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, told Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski Wednesday. "[They] show that this is a generation that looks at politics and thinks, ‘this is disgusting' and they want nothing to do with it, and I frankly don't blame them."

The survey was conducted from August 31 to September 16 with a sample of 1,816 adults aged 18 to 34.