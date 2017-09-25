'He Thinks Chad is One Guy': Twitter Cracks Up Over Trump's Extended Travel Ban

The Trump administration has updated its so-called ban 'on Foreign Terrorist Entry', adding North Korea, Venezuela and Chad to the list. The seemingly random choice of new countries has led to a series of witty and insightful comments on Twitter, some more facetious than others.

Citizens from the three aforementioned countries were added to the list, which also includes Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, with Sudan removed.

Trump issued a tweet explaining his decision, writing that his "number one priority" is "Making America Safe."

Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.https://t.co/KJ886okyfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 сентября 2017 г.

The president received a reply from Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who called the ban "offensive," and a sign of Trump's "fake empathy for Iranians."

Trump’s fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 25 сентября 2017 г.

As expected, the new restrictions have also met with a spate of clever and sarcastic comments, some focusing on the legal issues, others on the list's presumed lack of logic. Many users pointed out for instance that North Korea's immigration standards are so strict that no one can travel to the US anyway.

Trump just added North Korea to the Muslim travel ban, a country that does not allow its citizens to leave, and has ZERO migration to the US — Jules (@jules_su) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Trump's new travel ban will affect all ZERO North Koreans who were going to come to the United States. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Trump put North Korea on the travel ban. Listen, Einstein: nobody is allowed to leave North Korea. — (((Ken Cohen))) (@RabbiKenCohen) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Others joked about Chad's inclusion, especially given its status as a US anti-terror ally, with one user jesting that maybe the restrictions were really aimed at 'some guy named Chad'.

Trump's revised travel ban includes Chad. There is a non-zero chance that Trump believes Chad is one guy. "A real bad hombre, believe me." — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Why is Trump singling out Chad? Doubt USA is teeming with Chadians anyway.https://t.co/UlNRDRQbDZ — Ruth Maclean (@ruthmaclean) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Wow Trump banned travel to Chad... if he keeps this up and bans Brad and Todd he's gonna lose 3/4 of his supporters:/ — SPOOKaela jeffGRRRs (@JeffersMichaela) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Others were baffled by Venezuela's addition to the list.

Trump added Venezuela to his travel ban so it wouldn't be all Muslim. Just saying. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Some users focused on the countries that the ban didn't cover, especially Saudi Arabia, given that Saudi nationals comprised the majority of the attackers on 9/11, and that Riyadh has been accused of sponsoring terror.

The fact that Trump adds Venezuela and North Korea but not Saudi Arabia on the travel ban shows he's just another establishment shill. — Michelle Catlin (@CatTheUndying) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Anybody else wonder why one of the largest sources of terrorism is consistently left off these lists? #SaudiArabia https://t.co/g4wnuMuqbk — T. Annette (@Got2sayso) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Umm... Trump's travel ban is for Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and N Korea. 9/11 hijackers from Saudi, UAE, Egypt and Lebanon. Thafuk? — Lawrence Hartman (@LawrenceHartm10) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Other were fascinated with the logic behind the ban, and came up with a series of possible explanations.

Trump just put a travel ban on North Korea, Iran & Venezuela. If you don't have a Rothschild bank in your country you're on this ban. — Demi 🌠 (@RedKachina) 24 сентября 2017 г.

Trump bans N. Korea for the same reason he banned Golden State Warriors from WH. Neither would #takeaknee to him. https://t.co/boPWdDrna2 — ❄KafeKat⚡ (@CarmineRoux) 25 сентября 2017 г.

The real reason for Trump's Yemen travel ban: He KNOWS US-made bombs, US-sold jets & US military advisers help Saudi Arabia to kill Yemenis. https://t.co/khnMh9uGbv — هيكل بافنع (@BaFana3) 25 сентября 2017 г.

Number of countries in Trump’s new travel ban in which the Trump Organization has properties or licenses: ZERO ‼️ — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) 25 сентября 2017 г.

User KiethLeBlanc summed up the President's busy weekend, which also included a Twitter war against professional sports stars and threats to start a real war with North Korea.