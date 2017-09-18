Register
23:48 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Lisbon - View from St. Eugenia

    Portuguese Visa Program Provides Escape Route for Brazil’s Corrupt Businessmen

    © Flickr/ Alonso Javier Torres
    Society
    Get short URL
    199 0 0

    High-ranking Brazilian executives involved in a major corruption scandal have apparently attempted to buy their way into Europe via the Portugal Golden Visa program.

    It appears that Brazilian businessmen mired in a corruption scandal and relatives of an Angolan politician who faces bribery charges used their wealth to gain entry to Portugal via the so called golden visa program, the Guardian reports citing leaked documents.

    The Portugal Golden Visa, established by the Portuguese government, grants its participants permanent residence in the country – which can later be upgraded to citizenship – if they invest 500,000 euros in property.

    According to the newspaper, Otávio Azevedo, former president of the Brazilian multinational conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez who received an 18-year sentence in 2016 after admitting a series of corruption offences related to the investigation known as Operation Car Wash, purchased a property in Lisbon worth 1.4 million euros  and applied for a golden visa two years prior to his arrest.

    Brazil's President Michel Temer
    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Brazilian President Temer Faces New Charges
    Azevedo’s spokesman however said that the property was purchased in full compliance with Portuguese law and that the status of the golden visa application remains unclear at this time. He also added that Azevedo helped uncover several other instances of corruption as part of a plea deal that he signed with Brazilian authorities.

    Sérgio Lins Andrade, Andrade Gutierrez chairman who was summoned earlier this year to provide evidence as part of a corruption investigation, also apparently purchased a property in the Portuguese capital via the golden visa program, though his spokesperson said that Andrade does not live in Portugal.

    Pedro Novis, former president of construction giant Odebrecht which was apparently accused of numerous corruption offences in Latin America, has also purchased a Lisbon property worth some 1.7 million euros. His spokesman explained that Novis has "nothing to declare" and that all information regarding his activities in Portugal "is known by the Brazilian courts."

    The list of golden visa applicants also includes relatives of Manuel Vicente, Angolan Vice President and former CEO of Angola’s state oil company Sonangol, who is facing trial over bribery allegations brought against him by Portuguese prosecution.

    Vicente’s lawyer stated that his client has no comment on this situation and denies the allegations made by Portuguese authorities.

    The Guardian also pointed out that the Portugal Golden Visa program itself has already been a subject of controversy as 11 people were arrested in 2014 as part of an investigation into foreign citizens allegedly using bribes to obtain golden visas.

    Related:

    Britain Could Miss Out After Brexit as Portugal Offers Better 'Golden Visa' Deal
    Bandits Raid Portuguese Armory in Broad Daylight
    Brazilian Court Freezes Corruption Probe Against President Temer Until 2019
    Tags:
    Operation Car Wash, leak, allegations, corruption charges, golden visa, Angola, Brazil, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok