19:15 GMT +318 September 2017
    Donald Trump poses for photographers with a golf club

    'Anti-Hillary Golf' and 'Obama Eclipse': Trump's Retweets That Shook the World

    US media outlets came ablaze on Sunday after US President Donald Trump retweeted a spliced animation of his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton being felled by a golf ball apparently launched by him.

    US President Donald Trump once again stole the media spotlight after he retweeted a spliced animated GIF image featuring him swinging a golf club and Hillary Clinton being hit by a golf ball.

    Trump’s 'anti-Hillary tweet' attracted considerable media attention, with the Washington Post speculating whether Trump's retweets "equal an endorsement", while CNN argued that the president is "reverting to his old social media habits."

    This development prompted a number of Twitter users to wonder whether such actions befit the leader of the United States.

    ​This, however, was far from the first case of Trump tweeting and retweeting Internet memes. Here are a few examples that were retweeted by the president on the same day he retweeted the 'golf swing' meme.

    ​Earlier in June Trump retweeted a ‘Fake News Network’ emblem – an apparent parody on CNN logo.

    ​In July the president tweeted footage of him taking down a man during a WWE wrestling match, with the CNN logo superimposed over the face of Trump’s opponent.

    ​Later in August he reportedly retweeted a cartoon image of a ‘Trump Train’ running over a ‘CNN Man’ but quickly deleted the tweet due to sharp criticism related to the Charlottesville hit-and-run attack.

    ​Also in August Trump retweeted a montage of photos showing him gradually blocking the image of former president Barack Obama and titled ‘Best Eclipse Ever!’

