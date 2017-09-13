Russia Offers US Assistance in Dealing With Hurricane Irma Aftermath

In addition to Cuba and France, Russia has offered its assistance to the United States, as yet there has been no reponse, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Pchkov told reporters Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Puchkov said last week that Russia had offered Irma response assistance to Cuba and the territories of France in the Caribbean.

Asked whether Russia plans to offer assistance to the United States as well, whose regions were also affected by the hurricane, Puchkov said: "We offered it in the general assistance package: the United States, France and Cuba — aid in the established order under intergovernmental bilateral agreements."

"As soon as they evaluate [the consequences of the hurricane], a request will come and we will react," he said.

Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean, devastating several islands and then made its way to Florida over the weekend, where it caused flooding and massive power outages. As a result two people died

"Charles Saxon, 57 years old, of Calhoun Falls in Abbeville Country, was unfortunately hit by a limb or a tree," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Public Safety Director Leroy Smith added that a second fatality had occurred on Monday after a traffic collision involving two vehicles.

One of the occupants of the vehicles, 21-year-old Zhen Tain, died as a result of his injuries.

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but heavy rainfall persists across the southeastern United States, the National Hurricane Center said.