Register
00:52 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Flowers and other mementos are left at a makeshift memorial for the victims after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the day in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP

    ‘All Lives Splatter’? Sheriff Apologizes for Disturbing Meme Posted on Facebook

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Society
    Get short URL
    313823

    A county sheriff from Washington state has issued a formal apology after his department published a meme that made light of drivers running down protesters less than a month after the domestic terrorist vehicular homicide in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    On Monday (which was the anniversary of something?), the Chelan County Emergency Management's Facebook page shared a picture of a car running down a trio of people. It was captioned "All Lives Splatter: Nobody Cares About Your Protest, Keep Your Ass Out Of The Road."

    The post was captioned "I don't wish harm on anyone… but protesters don't belong in the road!" It was shared from a Facebook page called "Libtards; ya gotta love 'em!" It posts pretty much what you expect it to post.

    According to the department, the meme was meant to be posted on an employee's personal Facebook page but was published to the department's official Facebook page instead. The post has since been deleted.

    Brian Burnett, the Sheriff of Chelan County, issued a formal apology for the meme. "Staff at Chelan County Emergency Management feel terrible that this inappropriate and hurtful post made it onto the Facebook page," Burnett said in the statement. "Changes have already been made in procedure to assure nothing like this will ever occur in the future."

    "This post does not reflect the views of the Sheriff's Office and we trust the public will continue to follow us during emergency situations on our page," Burnett added. 

    Philadelphia police (File)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Perry Quan / Philadelphia police
    Car Slams Into US Holiday Revelers, Injuring At Least 8

    He did not identify the employee or say if disciplinary action would be taken against them. However, he did say that the employee in question was an office worker, not a commissioned officer. "There will be an investigative review to follow up on all things and how it was done and what was done," he said.

    The meme comes almost exactly a month after James Alex Fields Jr, an attendee at the far-right "Unite the Right" rally and a known associate of white nationalist groups, was accused of running down left-wing counter-protester Heather Heyer and 19 others with his car. Heyer was killed in the incident, which Justice Secretary Jeff Sessions called an instance of domestic terrorism.

    Related:

    WATCH: Graphic Footage Shows Aftermath of Van Ramming in Crowd in Barcelona
    Driver Charged With Aggravated Murder After Ramming Car Into French Pizzeria
    Suspected Driver in Charlottesville Ramming Incident Shared Nazi Views - Reports
    Finnish Police Confirm Ramming Incident in Helsinki Not Terrorist Attack
    Attempted Car Ramming Attack Hits West Bank City of Hebron - Israeli Army
    Tags:
    meme, apology, police, Facebook, James Alex Fields, Heather Heyer, Jeff Sessions, Chelan County, Charlottesville, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok