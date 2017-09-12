WATCH TV Presenter Cut Female Co-Host’s Dress During Live Show

A Spanish TV host pulled a prank on his female co-presenter by cutting her short dress during a live show. The prank somewhat backfired as not everyone was amused by it.

TV presenter Juan Medio sparked outrage by cutting his colleague Eva Ruiz’s dress with scissors during a live show.

The video shows Medio cutting Ruiz's dress vertically in several places, while she tries to pull away from him and cover her legs. She was then taken backstage by an assistant.

Medio said that it was Ruiz who started the joke earlier when she cut his pants after he refused to dance on air. However, he wasn’t wearing the pants when it happened.

The revenge prank, however, was not liked by everyone. The deputy of the parliament of Andalusia, Teresa Rodriguez, wrote on Twitter, “What if our children find this on the public television channel in Andalusia? Would they think it is funny to do it to other girls?'

¿Y si nuestros hijos cambiando de canal se encuentran con esto en la tele pública andaluza? ¿Creerán que es divertido hacerlo a otras niñas? pic.twitter.com/9EhHELkc2j — Teresa Rodríguez (@TeresaRodr_) September 8, 2017

​Meanwhile the broadcaster Canal Sur apologized on social media and said that the prank was “a joke between co-presenters.”

Ruiz, in turn, defended Medio and said that she knew about the prank in advance and wasn’t offended by his actions.