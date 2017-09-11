Register
23:05 GMT +311 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Brian Fishman. (File)

    Digital Warfare: Facebook Reveals Its Counterterrorism Strategy

    CC BY 2.0 / New America
    Society
    Get short URL
    19901

    Facebook’s chief counterterrorism policy maker has revealed how the social media network employs a team of qualified experts and advanced digital technologies to deal with terror related content.

    During his appearance at the 17th annual international conference of the Institute for Counter Terrorism, Facebook’s lead policy manager on counterterrorism, Brian Fishman, explained how the popular social network deals with attempts to post terror-related content.

    Facebook’s digital systems first filter content using buzzwords before forwarding the suspect posts to a team of some 150 lawyers and policy experts, with Fishman describing this process as "using humans to do what humans do best, and computers for what computers do best," according to Jerusalem Post.

    Furthermore, it turns out that social media networks share an industry database of unique digital fingerprints known as ‘hashes’ of terror-related content like violent imagery or recruiting material, in order to help each other quickly identify and remove such data.

    Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, waves to the crowd as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, left, watches during a democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Chuck Burton
    Fake Math: MSNBC’s Maddow Milks False Russiagate Stories Despite Facebook Data
    Finally, the newspaper points out that earlier Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube held the first meeting of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, and that these measures help the companies deal with users who Fishman dubbed as "recidivists" – people who continue to post extremist content using fake accounts after getting banned for such activity.

    "None of this is perfect. But we're trying to get better," Fishman said.

    Related:

    Kremlin: Moscow Has Nothing to Do With Facebook Ads During 2016 US Elex
    Facebook Claims it Can Deliver Ads to People Who Don't Actually Exist
    Facebook Blocks Pages Spreading 'Fake News' From Advertising
    Tags:
    signature, digital, counterterrorism, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Brian Fishman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    Magic Pills
    Magic Pills
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok