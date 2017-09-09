Register
00:06 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Young people in the street

    Shared! Social Media is Main News Source for Two Thirds of US Citizens

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 4601

    According to a new Pew Research Center survey, approximately two-thirds of American adults get “at least some of their news on social media,” with about 20 percent frequently getting their information from social media.

    Results of the new study published this week affirm that about 67 percent of American adults somewhat rely on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat for their news. This is a 5 percent increase from 2016, when that number was 62 percent, Reuters reported. 

    Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, waves to the crowd as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, left, watches during a democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Chuck Burton
    Fake Math: MSNBC’s Maddow Milks False Russiagate Stories Despite Facebook Data

    The research also finds that 55 percent of Americans over the age of 50 are obtaining news on social media sites, compared to 45 percent in 2016.

    "While a small increase overall, this growth is driven by more substantial increases among Americans who are older, less educated, and non-white," the research analysis claims.

    The percentage of people under 50 consuming news on these sites is unchanged from 2016, at 78 percent.

    And apparently, Facebook is the most used social media site for news, with 45 percent of American adults getting their news from the photo-sharing site. YouTube was the runner-up, with 18 percent of American adults getting their news from the website. Only 11 percent of US adults get their news from Twitter.

    According to the study, about 74 percent of non-white American adults get their news on social media sites, higher than the 64 percent in 2016.

    In addition, those with bachelor degrees — 78 percent — tend to get their news from social media sites.

    Related:

    'This is Why She Lost': Social Media Reacts to Clinton's Immigration Flip Flop
    Facebook Accuses Russia of Social Media ‘Information Operations’ During Election
    FC Barcelona's Golden Boy Dembele's Blooper Sparks Holy War on Social Media
    Trump's Attitude to Natural Disasters Causes Storm on Social Media
    Black-Clad Antifa Attack Peaceful Berkeley Rally, Ignite Furor on Social Media
    Tags:
    news, Facebook, social media, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok