08 September 2017
    Black Trucker Fired After Reporting Obama Doll in a Noose at Company Office

    A black trucker from an Oregon moving and storage company has been fired, reportedly after he complained about a black doll hanging in a noose in company’s office his supervisor called “my Obama.”

    The only black employee of the company, Alexander Metoyer discovered a small figure of a black man hanging in an improvised noose, and surprised and shocked by the display, removed it. The doll, however, set again to hang soon after.

    After Metoyer removed the doll for a second time, his supervisor asked: "Whatever happened to my Obama?"

    According to a report by The Oregonian, the doll incident made Metoyer "fearful of his safety," and he reportedly emailed a photo of the doll to the human resources department of the company. HR gave him a bewildering reply, telling him a forensics expert would be hired to analyze the phone he used to take the picture. The company confirms that this was indeed their response.

    Metoyer claims that after his actions, his supervisor began to act in a discriminatory manner towards him. The supervisor kept addressing him as "boy" and commenting that he dressed like a "drug dealer" or a "gangbanger." According to Metoyer, the company never had any dress code before the doll incident.

    When Metoyer tried to change offices, the company refused. In the end, Metoyer was fired — according to the company, because of insubordination and performance problems.

    In response, Metoyer filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation for being a whistleblower, and is seeking unspecified economic, non-economic and punitive damages along with a court order requiring the company to end its alleged discriminatory practices, the Oregonian reports.

    The company wants to put the case on hold until the former trucker can be compelled to resolve the complaint through arbitration. The company says Metoyer signed an arbitration agreement when hired, but both the driver and his lawyer deny it.

    The company denies any discrimination allegations.

