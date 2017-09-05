Register
15:34 GMT +305 September 2017
    Shaolin martial arts trainer, Sima Azimi, 20, performs on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan

    Fight Club on the Hills: Afghan Women Practice Shaolin Kung Fu in Kabul (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    Society
    On the snow-capped hills west of Kabul, young women are seen practicing Shaolin Kung Fu, cutting the crisp autumn air with their swords. For a country as conservative as Afghanistan, where women are forbidden from doing sports and going to the gym, this activity seems surreal. Why are they risking their lives to practice the ancient martial art?

    The advent of the Taliban in Afghanistan brought with it a number of imposing restrictions on women in the country. Among them: the requirement to wear a veil, a ban on the use of cosmetics, talking with male strangers, working away from home and even laughing loudly.

    Sports also became taboo: According  to the Taliban, physical exercise can damage the hymen, and if an unmarried woman were not a virgin it would bring great shame on her and her family.

    Despite such a pitiful situation for women in Afghanistan, some improvements for the rights of women are taking place and things are gradually changing. 

    One sign of this improvement is the appearance of a Shaolin Wushu Club in Kabul. The club was founded by 20-year-old Sima Azimi. 

    Shaolin martial arts students practice at their club in Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    Shaolin martial arts students practice at their club in Kabul, Afghanistan

    She was born in Central Afghanistan, but then left for Iran where for three years she studied martial arts, winning gold and bronze medals at various competitions. 

    Upon her return to Afghanistan, Azimi decided to open a women’s fight club. 

    “My goal is to see how my students participate and win at the international competitions and earn medals for their country,” she said.

    Afghan Shaolin martial arts student
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    Afghan Shaolin martial arts student

    “I work with Afghan girls to help them expand their opportunities, and I'm glad to realize that they are building their path just like women all around the world do,” Azimi added.

    Azimi’s father supports her initiative, although he worries for his daughter’s safety amid threats. 

    Despite the fact that martial arts in Afghanistan are quite popular, women have to defend their right to take part in them. “The parents of some of my students did not want to accept the fact that their daughters are engaged in Wushu, but I talked to them about it, trying to convince them,” Azimi said.

    Shaolin students practice at their club in Kabul
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    Shaolin students practice at their club in Kabul

    In addition to everyday challenges, girls from the Shaolin club continue to face new threats. “It's difficult for us to go outside and go to the gym,” 18-year-old Zahra Timori said.

    Many people do not approve of what the girls do, but the young warriors try not to pay attention to these threats and continue in their practice.

    A Shaolin martial arts student practices on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    A Shaolin martial arts student practices on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan

    According to these girls, sports will make the situation in Afghanistan more peaceful. They emphasize that learning the Shaolin martial art is meant for their defense and not for attacking.

    For them the priorities are self-protection and having a healthy body and spirit. They practice the martial art either on the snow-covered hills outside of Kabul, or in a sports hall where the poster of a famous Afghan sportsman, Hussein Sadik, hangs to inspire them.

    Shaolin martial arts students follow their trainer, Sima Azimi, 20, in black, during a training session on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    Shaolin martial arts students follow their trainer, Sima Azimi, 20, in black, during a training session on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan
    Shaolin martial arts student strikes a pose in the snow, in Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    Shaolin martial arts student strikes a pose in the snow, in Kabul, Afghanistan

    Apart from the issues of security the club also finds it difficult to receive all the required inventory and equipment for their training. Azimi had to order the swords from Iran and a special tailor in Kabul stitched the uniform for the club members.

    The cost of classes varies from $2 to $5 per month. Azimi hopes that more girls will join the club and together they can fight for and protect the fragile rights of women in Afghanistan.

