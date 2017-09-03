Supersize Those Freedom Fries: Study Says One-Third of American Adults Obese

Register
    According to a new report released Thursday, one-third of American adults and one in six children are not simply overweight, they are obese.

    The annual report from two nonprofit groups, the Trust for American's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, also found that West Virginia has the highest obesity rate in the US, at 37.7 percent, followed by Mississippi, at 37.3 percent, and Alabama and Arkansas at 35.7 percent apiece. 

    FILE - This July 15, 2013 file photo shows cans of Coca-Cola in Doral, Fla.
    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    From Obesity to Alcoholism: Philadelphia Soda Tax Makes Beer Cheaper Than Cola

    Colorado has the lowest obesity rate, at 22.3 percent, cited by a CBS news report.

    While obesity rates between 2015-2016 increased in Colorado, Minnesota, Washington and West Virginia, those rates fell in Kansas and were shown to be stable in other states.

    According to the Trust for America's Health CEO, John Auerbach, this is the first time in 14 years that a state's rate has dropped.

    The report also discussed early childhood efforts to prevent obesity, including increased exercise programs, investments in community-based health programs and improving school cafeteria menus.

    "We conclude the report with a fair amount of optimism," Auerbach said.

    "The adult rates are showing signs of leveling off and the childhood rates are stabilizing. In our review of the policies and strategies, we found that many (states) show a lot of promise for reversing the trends and improving health if we make them a higher priority," he added.

    According to Auerbach, obesity costs America a whopping $150 billion in health care costs at a minimum, and leads to a plethora of other health issues. Decreasing obesity across states will save the nation billions of dollars, he added.

    The report also referred to obesity "a national security issue" that "impacts our nation's military readiness," stating that one in four young adults who tried to join the military were unable to meet the fitness and weight requirements to join.

    "Being overweight or obese is the leading cause of medical disqualifications," the report noted.

    "Obesity rates are still far too high, but the progress we've seen in recent years is real and it's encouraging," according to Dr. Richard E. Besser, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation CEO.

    "That progress could be easily undermined if leaders and policymakers at all levels don't continue to prioritize efforts that help all Americans lead healthier lives," Besser cautioned.

