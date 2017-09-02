Some 70,000 People Take Part in Eid Celebrations in St. Petersburg - Police

About 70,000 people participated in celebrations of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday in Russia's St. Petersburg and over 20,000 more took part in similar events in Leningrad Region, according to the press service of the regional police department.

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — About 70,000 people participated in celebrations of the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday in Russia's St. Petersburg and over 20,000 more took part in similar events in Leningrad Region, the press service of the regional police department said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, a total of 626 police officers have ensured public order in the two Russian regions, however no violations of law and order have been registered.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice, honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his promised son Ismail as an act of submission to Allah's command before Allah intervened to provide Ibrahim with a lamb to sacrifice instead.