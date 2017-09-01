Register
05:58 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Mushrooms

    California Initiative Would Decriminalize Psychedelic ‘Shrooms

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21122

    While California wasn't the first or only state to legalize marijuana, it may end up becoming the first to approve psychedelic mushrooms, thanks to Kevin Saunders, who filed an initiative to do just that Friday.

    Submitted to the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the newly proposed measure calls for the psilocybin compound of magic mushrooms to be decriminalized so that anyone 21 or over won't be penalized for the "possession, sale, transport and cultivation" of the substance.

    According to Saunders, psychedelic mushrooms have the power to help drug addicts in the same way it allowed him to kick his heroin addiction roughly 15 years ago.

    "I think we're seeing something that could literally heal our brothers and sisters," the former Marina mayoral candidate told the LA Times. "We're talking about real cutting-edge stuff."

    Space
    CC0 / Pixabay
    In NASA Simulation of Life on Other Planets, Fungi Finds 'Mushroom' to Multiply

    Though Saunders will need to collect at least 365,880 valid voter signatures within the next 180 days to get the measure to qualify for the 2018 ballot, he is optimistic.

    "What I want to do is take the shackles off. I want to have an adult conversation," the Golden State resident told the Sacramento Bee, insisting Cali voters were ready for the change. "Not only are the soccer moms high now, but some of them are taking mushrooms."

    Saunders plans on hiring organizers from college campuses and soliciting donations from Hollywood elites and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to get the ball rolling on the time-sensitive initiative.

    "It's a natural progression from marijuana legalization," Saunders said.

    Though psilocybin is considered a Schedule I drug by the federal government, two separate studies conducted by the Department of Psychiatry at the University of New York and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have shown that the substance helps to reduce anxiety and depression.

    Can Mushrooms Treat Depression?

    Not to be outdone, popular club drug, MDMA has proven effective in helping people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to a study by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, 61 percent of participants were cured of their PTSD symptoms after sitting through three sessions of ecstasy-assisted talk therapy.

    Scientists are also currently studying how psychedelics like mushrooms could help to tackle alcoholism and be used to counter the raging opioid epidemic.

    "For those of us who work in addiction, our existing treatments are not impressive, they're disappointing, and at a minimum, why not give this a try?" Peter Hendricks, an addiction psychologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told Motherboard.

    Though Hendricks is just in the beginning stages of clinical trials, only time will tell if California soccer moms are really onboard with Sauders' trip. Er, journey.

    Related:

    Male, Female or Gender X? California Adds Another Checkbox on State IDs
    ‘Pure Racism’: California Joins Fight Against Trump’s Immigration Vendetta
    California Man Charged for High School Bomb Threat, Cyber Sextortion
    WATCH: California Cop Draws Gun During Traffic Stop (Strong Language)
    Clap for The Don? California Traffic Sign Makes Viral Accusation Against Trump
    Tags:
    Legalization, mushrooms, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok