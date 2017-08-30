Fearless 11-Year-Old Girl Saves Six Siblings From Fire in Russia

A young girl from a village in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic rescued her six siblings from a burning inferno.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes and sometimes the bravest of them all can be just a kid.

A private log house caught fire on Monday afternoon, where at the time of the incident there were seven children inside.

The oldest of them, an 11-year-old girl, did not fall to pieces in a panic, but made all of her siblings, six brothers and sisters rush outside from the blaze.

Talking to RIA Novosti after the fire brigade arrived and everyone was safe, the brave girl said, “I stepped out of the house to throw out the garbage, and saw that our house was on fire. I ran back home and told all the children to leave the house immediately.”

“We tried to wake our sleeping aunt, then I picked the small baby in my arms, and we all ran out of the burning house,” she added.

She further said that at the moment she was very scared, but most of all she wanted to save and comfort her younger brothers and sisters.

During the fire, a 32-year-old woman received burns and was hospitalized. All of the children though were unharmed.

Although the investigation continues into the incident, preliminary information points to the fact that the fire may have been caused by the children while they were left unsupervised.