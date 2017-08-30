Register
02:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:

    Male, Female or Gender X? California Adds Another Checkbox on State IDs

    Society
    Get short URL
    0 6201

    California could become the first US state to add another box to check on all official state IDs: gender X, a nonbinary designation.

    Senate Bill 179, introduced by Democratic Senators Toni Atkins of San Diego and Scott Wiener of San Francisco, has already received approval in the Senate and is making its way through the legislature in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. 

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Antalya International airport ahead of the G20 summit, in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 14, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Ali Atmaca
    Canada Implements Gender-Neutral Passports

    According to the Transgender Law Center, California law currently allows people to change their gender on birth certificates without having to undergo gender reassignment surgery. If this bill becomes law, transgender Californians could more easily change their gender on legal documents to better reflect their gender.

    "It's liberating to be able to say, ‘Yes, this is who I am,' and, ‘Yes, my state documentation matches that,'" Dee Shull, who identifies as genderfluid, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

    Lambda Legal, a nonprofit that works to represent LGBTQ rights, wrote the following in a blog post on their website: "Saddled with identification that does not reflect who they are, people with nonbinary genders may be targeted for discrimination, harassment and violence."

    "Their identification frequently cues incursions into their privacy when they are perceived not to ‘match' the gender markers on their identification, and they endure insults and psychological trauma that could largely be averted if they had an option to use a gender marker that does not contradict who they are."

    Earlier this summer, Oregon became the first state to add a third gender category, Gender X, on drivers' licenses

    ​According to the Oregonian, approximately 20,000 people in Oregon are transgender. Oregon's law did not require a legislative vote, like California does, because the state does not require people to select either male or female on driver's licenses.

    Following in Oregon's footsteps, Washington, DC, also added a gender X identifier to licenses and other identification cards just a few months later.

    Nik Sakurai was one of the first people in DC to get a gender-neutral license.

    "I don't feel that sense of gender as something that is part of my core innate experience. I'm glad to finally have an ID that actually matches who I am," Nik said.

    "The safety and well-being of all Washingtonians is my top priority, and whenever we are presented with an opportunity to improve the lives of residents and better align our policies with DC values, I will take it," said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to transequality.org

    "We are thrilled to see DC and Oregon leading the way in advancing policies that allow for transgender people, including those who are nonbinary, to have accurate identification that helps them function in their day-to-day lives," Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, also added.

    Starting this Thursday, the Canadian government will introduce an additional gender category for the country's passports and other government documents. This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hired an adviser to work on laws that protect LGBTQ people.

    In July, an eight-month-old baby born in British Columbia was given a gender-neutral identity health card at the parents' request.

    Related:

    Trudeau Announces $45.3Mln to Support Gender Equality, Economy in Middle East
    Gender Pay Gap Widens in Every 4th UK Public Service Body Over Decade
    Over 60 Women Are Mulling Legal Action Against Google for Gender Discrimination
    Semper Fix? USMC Considers Gender Integration During Training to Fight Sexism
    For the Ladies: Sweden Spends Millions Rooting Out Gender Bias in Ukraine
    Tags:
    LGBTQ, law, driver license, identification, gender neutrality, Oregon, Washington DC, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok