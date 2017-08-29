Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Sends Twitter Into Total Meltdown

The season 7 finale of the epic HBO series “Game of Thrones,” which was the most watched episode ever, has come to an end and fans worldwide have taken to Twitter sending it into a complete meltdown.

The action-packed series left fans raging over the recent and unexpected curve balls that the last episode threw at them.

— Sam Darwish (@Sonicfan71) August 28, 2017

​Many fans were rooting for their favorite characters whose fates will only be known in the next season, while some were bidding farewell to those who have left the show for good.

— 3laa M. Abd Elaziz🏊 (@3laaa_mohamed) August 28, 2017

— Hasni PTI (@hasniali8) August 28, 2017

​Many could not hide their sadness over having to wait for two years to watch season 8, which will be the show’s final season.

— Sadie Dundas (@slimsadiewut) August 28, 2017

"The final season of 'Game of Thrones' will not premiere until 2019"

Me: 😤 pic.twitter.com/VjjVOeUPD4 — Fifth Nightclub (@FifthManchester) August 28, 2017

​Last night’s season finale was the most watched episode in the history of the series.

According to HBO over 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast of “The Dragon and the Wolf” episode.

That number rises further to 16.5 million if streaming services like HBO Go are included.

“Game of Thrones” had broken its own viewership records four times across the season’s seven episodes.