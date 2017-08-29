Discounted Burger Deal Making People Lose Their Minds in the Philippines

Thousands of people in Manila, the Philippines went ballistic when a popular burger chain called Zark’s Burgers announced that it was selling its “Ultimate Burger” at a 95% discount across all its stores. The deal was only for the first 80 lucky customers through the door.

People were seen pushing and shoving their way into the stores to get their hands on a 15 cent burger.

Videos appearing on social media show hundreds of people making their way into the store and it looks like a big angry mob trying to tear the place down.

One video uploaded to Facebook has generated over 4 million views.

Zark's burgers are originally priced at $2.84 (145 pesos), so the 15 cent price amounted to a discount of nearly 95%. The chain organized this promotion in celebration of their 8th anniversary.

However, the deal only worked for the first 80 customers in line so all h*ll broke loose when people tried to get to the counters first.

Some customers were climbing over the railings. Others were screaming and forcefully shoving people aside.

"As I saw the running people and all their screaming, I changed my mind," one customer Pauline Estrada told Mashable.

Estrada added that the situation was becoming “potentially dangerous.”

The burger that was making people lose their minds is called The Ultimate Burger and it’s loaded with beef, bacon and tons of cheese.