Register
01:26 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.

    All Victims of Grenfell Tower Fire to Be Granted 12 Month Leave in UK

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Society
    Get short URL
    143 0 0

    All individuals directly affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London will be allowed to stay in the United Kingdom for 12 months regardless of their current immigration status, the UK Home Office said on Wednesday.

    Telephone
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Grenfell Tower: London Detectives Listen to 999 Calls From 23 Doomed Apartments
    LONDON (Sputnik) — On June 14, a huge fire started at the 24-floor Grenfell tower high-rise block in North Kensington in London, engulfing the entire building and trapping almost 120 families inside. At least 79 people have been confirmed dead or missing as result of the fire, which prompted mass demonstrations in London over the way local authorities dealt with the implications of the fire. The majority of the people that lived in the house were immigrants from the Middle East or Africa.

    "The leave granted will be temporary (for 12 months) and granted on an exceptional basis to allow those directly affected by the fire… time to deal with the immediate aftermath of these terrible events, and to consider their future options," the policy guidance released by the Home Office said.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated in June, that the UK law enforcement agencies "will not use this tragic incident as a reason to carry out immigration checks on those involved or on those providing vital information to identify victims or those assisting the criminal investigation."

    "Everyone affected by this tragedy needs reassurance that the Government is there for them at this terrible time and we will continue to provide the support they need to help them through the difficult days, weeks and months to come," Brandon Lewis, the Minister of State for Immigration, said on Wednesday in a written statement to the Parliament introducing the policy of the Home Office.

    The announcement was criticized by the Labour Party, some members of which demanded from the government to grant full "amnesty" for those affected by the fire.

    Related:

    UK: Is the Grenfell Tower Tragedy a Game-Changer?
    Hundreds Protesting Lack of Gov't Response to Grenfell Tower Fire in London
    Axed & Slashed: UK Emergency Services Feel Immense Strain After Terror, Grenfell
    Tags:
    fire, Grenfell Tower, Brandon Lewis, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Guantanamo RealiTy
    Hooked on RT
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok