RT Editor-in-Chief Hopes Chinese People to Get Wider Access to Russian TV

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Simonyan, Russian TV channels have a growing base of "hotspots" in China, but it is not comparable with the huge number of access points that Chinese TV channels have in Russia.

"In Russia, in fact, anyone can watch Chinese television at any time. We hope that given the increasing trust and good relationship between our countries and our leaders … we will see a significant increase in the opportunities for the people of China to get acquainted with our media," Simonyan said during the third Russian-Chinese media forum.

Earlier on Tuesday, the third Russian-Chinese media forum, held as a part of the 2016-2017 Year of the Russian Media in China and the Year of the Chinese Media in Russia, kicked off in Moscow. The forum, participated by over 120 heads of Russian and Chinese media, was timed to coincide with the Xi's visit to Russia on July 3-4. Putin and Xi are also scheduled to meet with several Russian and Chinese media representatives later in the day.