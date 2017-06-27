Elderly Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine For ‘Good Luck'

An elderly lady is suspected of throwing coins into the plane’s engine for “good luck.”

Some of the passengers reportedly saw her throwing coins at the engine for “blessings” from the middle of the boarding staircase and notified the crew.

The maintenance crew had to delay the takeoff to inspect the aircraft.

They unearthed nine coins in one engine.

The captain was quoted as saying that the coins, if sucked up by the engine, could have caused serious damage, including failure.

After a five-hour delay the airplane finally took off to travel to Guangzhou.

The superstitious elderly woman, who appeared to be about 80 years old, had limited mobility and was traveling with her husband, daughter and son-in-law.

Although her actions could have resulted in tragic consequences, her intentions it seems were pure.

Everyone needs a little luck now and then, even airplanes!