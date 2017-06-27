Register
21:54 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Terminal of the Pudong International Airport. (File)

    Elderly Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine For ‘Good Luck'

    © AP Photo/ Color China Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 33440

    China Southern Airlines Flight 380 was delayed for hours at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport after an elderly woman passenger caused a disruption, according to the airlines official WeChat account.

    An AirAsia Airbus A320
    © REUTERS/ Enny Nuraheni/Files
    Shakes on a Plane: Passengers Told to Pray as Flight Starts to Violently Convulse in Mid-Air (VIDEO)
    An elderly lady is suspected of throwing coins into the plane’s engine for “good luck.”

    Some of the passengers reportedly saw her throwing coins at the engine for “blessings” from the middle of the boarding staircase and notified the crew.

    The maintenance crew had to delay the takeoff to inspect the aircraft.

    They unearthed nine coins in one engine. 

    The captain was quoted as saying that the coins, if sucked up by the engine, could have caused serious damage, including failure.

    After a five-hour delay the airplane finally took off to travel to Guangzhou.

    The superstitious elderly woman, who appeared to be about 80 years old, had limited mobility and was traveling with her husband, daughter and son-in-law.

    Although her actions could have resulted in tragic consequences, her intentions it seems were pure. 

    Everyone needs a little luck now and then, even airplanes!

    Related:

    Part Plane, Part Car: Unique Russian Begalet Vehicle to Wow Enthusiasts
    26 Injured in Chinese Plane Crash
    Malaysian Air Force Plane Goes Missing, Search Operation Begins
    Boeing Awarded Contract to Design US Plane Capable of Space Flight - Pentagon
    Tags:
    society, flight delays, superstitions, plane, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok