Stunning Mexican Insta-Model Turns Up the Heat at Confederations Cup (PHOTOS)

How beautiful… A post shared by Mrs Pavola (@melaniepavola) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Por q usted lo pidió! Síganme en mi canal de YouTube donde compartiré mis rutinas de ejercicio… espero que les sirva tanto como a mi. Melanie Pavola #FitnessEverywhere Prometo no hablar como pendeja youtuber 😎 link en bio A post shared by Mrs Pavola (@melaniepavola) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

On Instagram she is known as Mrs. Pavola to her 1.2 million followers. She is also a host of “Ridiculos MTV 2” and one of the most popular models in Mexico and Latin America.

Pavola came to Russia to support her national team and spoke about her experience in the country.

Cantaaaaaaa y no lloreeeeeeees @budweiser A post shared by Mrs Pavola (@melaniepavola) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

“We came with one of the official sponsors of the championship. The company brought various social network stars to Russia so that we can show our subscribers how we spend time in Russia during the tournament,” Pavola told Sputnik Mundo.

© Sputnik/ Arnol Teran Carvajal Melanie Pavola

She said that the atmosphere during the match between Mexico and Russia was very warm and friendly.

“It was a very friendly atmosphere, and we were fooling around with Russian fans. They shouted ‘Russia!’, and we shouted ‘Mexico!’, and then vice versa. Together we laughed a lot, it was a great experience,” the model said.

Pavola said that although she really wants Mexico to win the final cup, she feels that Germany has a shot at winning.

Talking about her own love for sports and fitness, the Instagram star said that she enjoys all sorts of fitness activities such as yoga, jogging and fitness training.

Ya se armo la machaca 😱 @machacafestival A post shared by Mrs Pavola (@melaniepavola) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

“In fact, I do fitness most actively, much more actively than modeling. This is something that I really love. Playing sports for me is an amazing experience,” Pavola said.

Talking about her visit to Russia, she said that she adores Vladimir Putin.

“I like that he is involved in many sports. He is one of the wisest presidents there is in the world right now because Trump, Peña Nieto and Kim Jong-un simply can destroy it [world].”

She further said, “I really liked Russia, its history, people, culture, beautiful women, amazing architecture… and I admire the way Russians do not succumb to the pernicious influence of capitalism,” Pavola concluded.

#russia #confederationscup @budweiser A post shared by Mrs Pavola (@melaniepavola) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:29am PDT

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off in Russia on June 17 and will be held until July 2 in four cities, namely Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Supporters from seven countries participating in the tournament, namely Portugal, Mexico, New Zealand, Germany, Australia, Cameroon and Chile, admitted that "it feels like home" in Russia and praised the country for its warm welcome.