HarryPotter20: World Celebrates 20 Years of Harry Potter With Emotional Tweets

Fans took to social media to celebrate the magical moment and pay tribute to their favorite novel.

Over 60,000 tweets were posted in the first 24 hours using the hashtag #HarryPotter20 which is trending worldwide.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 26 июня 2017 г.

Today marks 20 years since the first "Harry Potter" book was released. It's now the best selling book franchise of all time! #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ewVeIAaIb2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 26 июня 2017 г.

​There were around 500 million copies of Harry Potter books sold around the world in 79 languages.

Together with movies, toys and accessories the Harry Potter franchise is estimated to have earned more than 20 billion euros.



