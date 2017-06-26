Female Candidates Strip Down to Bikinis to Win Internship at Czech Nuclear Plant

The raunchy pictures of the barely legal contestants were put on a Facebook page where users were asked to vote for their favorite; the winner of the contest would get a 14-day internship at the nuclear plant.

The power generation company CEZ in a press release had suggested the photo shoot be a part of their cultural enrichment programs.

Earlier the plant also hosted a Bohemian Philharmonic at another plant in South Bohemia.

The contest has received a lot of criticism and caused outrage on social media as it has been considered unethical.

"The competition is absolutely outside the bounds of ethics. In 2017, I find it incredible that someone could gain a professional advantage for their good looks," Petra Havlíková, a lawyer for human rights nonprofit Nesehnutí and an equal opportunities adviser, told aktualne.cz.

One internet user said, “Undress and you get an internship – this cannot be serious, it's degrading, disgusting and primitive.”

"Knowledge obviously does not matter," noted another user.

Following the criticism the operators of the 2,000-megawatt plant apologized on Facebook and said that all the finalists were offered an internship at the plant.

"The purpose of the competition was to promote technical education. But if the original vision raised doubts or concerns, we are very sorry," the operators posted on Facebook.