Register
23:26 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese people wearing traditional costumes

    Teaching Cult-Like Filial Piety to Millennials Is a Huge Business in China

    © AFP 2017/
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 4110

    A video of a lecturer haranguing elementary school children into being thankful to their parents until they wept went viral recently. This type of education is still popular among many in China, as it is in line with traditional values of filial piety, to the point that top speakers can make a small fortune.

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ed Matthaidess, commander, left, Task Force Falcon, outlining areas of an Iraqi security forces tactical assembly area to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, commander, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, in northern Iraq, prior to the start of the Mosul offensive. (File)
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Why US Wants China to Share Its Burden of Fighting Daesh
    Hundreds of elementary school children sit on the ground of a school campus, under the blazing midday sun. A man is on stage, shouting hysterically into a microphone.

    "If your mother's feelings are not expressed out loud, they will become mental… they can only express their pain onto someone who they love the most: their children," the man shouted at the top of his lungs, his voice cracking, explaining why it is necessary they be treated like a doormat by their parents.

    The video camera sweeps through rows of children crying in unison, some burying their heads in their sleeves, some pounding the ground. A high-pitched whine fills the air.

    The video went viral a few weeks ago. It was shot at Shuozhou Experimental Elementary School in North China's Shanxi Province. The hysterical man with the microphone is Ouyang Weijian, a self-claimed educator who founded the Guangzhou-based Upside Down Education company and teaches "gratitude classes" all around the country with his team. He's one of many such educators who focus on the filial aspect of the traditional parent-children relationship in China, and apparently such classes still have a vast market.

    Forced gratitude

    To Ouyang, who goes by the name "Papa Ou," making children cry at the Shanxi elementary school was just another regular day, he had no idea it would be so controversial.

    Ouyang tried to explain his side of the story on his Weibo on May 27, writing that he was invited to speak by the school and he did so for free, with no on-campus sales. He also called his teaching "gratitude education with positive vibes… with the goal of improving parent-children and teacher-student relationships." He thinks there are many parents in China who "do not know how to love, and it's bringing pain to their children."

    The Global Times was unable to reach Ouyang for an interview as of press time. But a Beijing News article published on May 28, a few days after the video went viral, described Ouyang's day-to-day business at a class in Beijing's suburban Changping district. This time he chose to make the parents cry rather than their kids.

    China Becomes 2nd Biggest Importer of Russian Food Products
    According to the report, the parents began the session by holding hands and singing about the love of a parent in unison, "When I fall, you always help me up. When I cry, you always make me happy." Every now and then, someone would bow their head and cry silently. Then Ouyang went on stage and started speaking passionately, while parents feverishly took notes.

    Finally, after hours of lecturing, Ouyang showed a few videos of children crying and reciting what personal changes they made after receiving "gratitude education." Many of the parents, touched by the videos, also started crying.

    Ouyang is not the only one earning his living by promoting traditional notions of filial piety. A simple Baidu search turns up many more examples. Just last week, Li Chunjing, an "education expert," was invited by a vocational school in East China's Shandong Province to hold "gratitude lessons," according to a local newspaper.

    He asked the students to stand face-to-face with their parents, hug them, caress their foreheads, look at their graying hair and wrinkles, then tell them how thankful they are. The students ended up in tears.

    Even in their adult years, people who have received such lessons cannot forget them. A netizen surnamed Qin told the Global Times she remembers being forced to attend a "gratitude class" held by her elementary school teachers. After hours of lectures on why one should repay their parents, the teacher left a homework assignment that the students should go home, wash their parents' feet and write an 800-word essay about how they felt washing the feet due the next day.

    Qin said she deliberately failed that assignment because she didn't feel comfortable with it, and neither did her parents.

    The message of these lessons has also seeped into other aspects of Chinese society because they are sugarcoated in Chinese traditional values which still have wide appeal. There are a few public-interest advertisements that run regularly on China Central Television, one of which shows a little boy washing his mother's feet, and another shows a father with Alzheimer's hiding a bowl of dumplings away for his son, because he thought he hadn't eaten dinner yet.

    Widespread business

    Such lectures have become a profitable business in China. The Beijing Times reporter contacted Ouyang's group, posing as a parent, and a staff member said Ouyang can earn up to 100,000 yuan ($14,714) in one day.

    A woman surnamed Yan told The Beijing News she first heard Ouyang speak in 2011 when she was going through a rough patch with her daughter. Then she convinced her husband to take her and their two children to hear him.

    Chinese women pose for a picture on the beach in Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong province on July 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ FRED DUFOUR
    Valid Virtues? ‘Stay Virgin’ Speech Sparks Debate on ‘Traditional Feminine Values’ in China
    She claims after his lessons, she and her daughter no longer fight and that her daughter learned to respect and admire her parents. Over the last few years, Yan has spent more than 200,000 yuan on such lectures. The most expensive one was a week-long class costing 49,800 yuan for her daughter, The Beijing News reported

    Controversy has always accompanied these events. Netizens bombarded the Shanxi school video, calling it cheap, phony and another example of money-making based on outdated values.

    The Beijing News wrote that Ouyang's teachings have caused at least one man to split up with his wife. A farmer from East China's Zhejiang Province found out his wife attended four of Ouyang's camps, costing 200,000 yuan in total. He already had housing loans and other debts and tried to talk his wife out of spending their savings on these lessons. After throwing out her copies of Ouyang's books twice but still finding her determined to give Ouyang money, the farmer and his wife separated.

    Wang Yuebing, a commentator on Tencent News, wrote that in Chinese tradition, being filial to one's parents would mean unconditional obedience so parents raise their children in order to get something in return, and in this day and age this value should not be promoted again.

    "I personally don't like this kind of lecture, I think these children are being coerced into thanking their parents, it's just a show," Fang Gang, a professor of sexology at Beijing Forestry University, told the Global Times. He has held many classes and lectures on sex education and parent-children relations.

    "Many parents nowadays feel they have given so much to their children and they feel unbalanced, like their children haven't given enough back, so they are giving their children such a great burden to bear," Fang said.

    A flag from the 1956 Hungarian Revolution on the memorial to the victims located outside the Hungarian Parliament Building
    © Wikipedia/
    'Step Away' From EU Values: US Warns Hungary Against Adopting NGO Law
    But it is undeniable this aspect still exists in Chinese society today. The difficulties facing Chinese parents, many of whom lack knowledge on how to have a healthy relationship with their children, have become a hot topic in Chinese society.

    In recent years, it's become more and more common to see Chinese parents try to run their children's lives. In parks and public squares, it's easy to see parents holding signs covered with their children's information looking for dates.

    In popular TV series Ode to Joy, about five young women living in Shanghai, most of the parents portrayed are not "normal." They either leech off their children's money, asking them to "pay" for years of parenting, or try to run their lives in in the name of love, asking their children to understand and appreciate their efforts.

    "This is control, not proper education… it's domestic violence against one's kids," Fang said. "Gratitude should come naturally, if parents and children love each other."

    This story was first published in the Global Times

    Related:

    Tillerson: US, China Tighten Ties to Tackle Global Terror Threat
    China to Launch Four Important Satellites by 2020
    China Doing Utmost to Address North Korea Nuclear Issue Without Outside Pressure
    MSCI Chinese Shares Inclusion Unlikely to Draw Major Foreign Investment to China
    Russia's 'Red Tourism' Seizes China's Older Generation, Skips Younger Tourists
    Tags:
    filial piety, Children, traditional values, controversy, education, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok