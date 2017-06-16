Register
14:39 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fraud

    Constantly Finding Ways to Rip You Off: England & Wales Fraud Capitals Revealed

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11830

    Residents of Norfolk are the most likely in England to get caught in a dating scam, and fall victim to sham prize draws – just one of the bizarre findings in an analysis of fraud hotspots in England and Wales conducted by consumer rights group Which?.

    The findings are based on Freedom of Information requests submitted to national scam fighting unit Action Fraud, and cover the period between 2014 — 2016.

    Norfolk was found to be a hotspot for dating fraud, with 1.6 reports for every 10,000 in the county, compared with a national average of 1.1 — typically, people were conned into sending money to someone they met online, for one purpose or another. The county was also a hotspot for reported lottery scams, where victims are duped into paying to enter non-existent prize draws, at 2.2 reports for every 10,000, compared with 1.0 nationally.

    ​Surrey residents were most likely to fall victim to financial investment fraud, with 2.1 reports for every 10,000, compared with an average of 1.3, Which?— although inhabitants of Dyfed-Powys in mid-Wales were most likely to report losing money to computer repair fraud, where cold callers offer to fix a non-existent computer glitch, with 19.3 reports for every 10,000 people, compared with the general average of 10.4.

    ​Dyfed-Powys was also a hotspot for reported fake services fraud, involving people being conned into paying upfront fees for services that either did not exist or they did not receive, such as falsely offering to make a PPI claim. There were 13.4 reports for every 10,000 people, compared with the national average of 9.5.

    Residents of Northamptonshire were most likely to report online shopping and auction scams, reporting a product sold online did not exist, arrive or match its description. There were 21.6 reported cases for every 10,000 people, compared with 16.9 nationally.

    However, London is a key hotspot for a wide variety of scams, including being charged fees for fake loans, social media or email hacking, scam door-to-door sales, fraud involving false or stolen goods and ticket fraud. UK capital dwellers also frequently reported regular payment fraud, where people are duped into changing a direct debit, standing order or bank transfer by someone pretending to be from an organisation the victim regularly pays, such as an energy or phone company.

    Warwickshire experiences a surfeit of retail fraud, with 15.7 reports per 10,000, compared with an average of 3.4. Retail fraud is defined as goods being ordered with no intention of paying, or fraudsters trying to get a refund from stolen goods. Dorset was also found to be another target for technology fraud, with 3.8 reports of computer virus, malware and spyware fraud for every 10,000 people compared with the general average of 2.3.

    "As more information is available about us online than ever before, fraudsters are finding it much easier to know who to target and how. These criminals are constantly finding new ways to rip us off and those tackling fraud should be upping their game. The government needs to set out an ambitious agenda to tackle fraud, while law enforcement agencies need to be working harder to identify and protect the people most at risk from fraud," said Gareth Shaw, Which? Money Expert.

    Related:

    Hook, Line and Sinker: Phishing Scam Exposes Vulnerability at Core of Google
    Meet the New Con, Same as the Old Con: Classic Phishing Scam Resurfaces
    Viruses Lurking on Google Play Scam Thousands of Internet Users Out of Cash
    Ex-Con ‘Surgeon’ Leaves Florida Man With Deformed Nub Where His Penis Was
    Tags:
    con artists, scams, con, scam, hacking, Which, Wales, United Kingdom, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok