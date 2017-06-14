Register
03:32 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US Police Officer

    ‘Looking for Discreet Fun’: Minnesota Police Chief Nabbed in Prostitution Sting

    © Fotolia/ mario beauregard
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 7620

    It’s not usually the police who get arrested in sting operations. Usually, it’s them collaring drug dealers, gang members and other criminals. But this time, it was a Walnut Grove police chief who got caught in a sting in western Minnesota.

    US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Signs Bill to Promote World’s Fair in US State of Minnesota
    Michael Zeug was arrested after the Redwood County police posted fake underage prostitution advertisements on Craigslist, according to a Minnesota CBS subsidiary. Police were rather surprised when Zeug was the first person to respond.

    Zeug reportedly called the phone number in the ads and, under the illusion he was talking to a 17-year-old girl, denied he was a cop and said that he was "just a hard-working farming dude looking for discreet fun."

    He then asked for nude photos and agreed to pay for an erotic service, adding that this was his "first time," according to a filed complaint. Zeug was apprehended near a decoy house the police used for the sting.

    According to Redwood County attorney Stephen Collins, "The thing that's troubling… is not only that he would participate in this kind of activity, but that he would participate in this kind of activity essentially in his backyard."

    Now, every case Zeug was investigating as police chief could be in jeopardy, Collins explained.

    "It's a complete betrayal. I've known Mike Zeug for many, many years and have relied on him to bring cases forward from Walnut Grove because we're the prosecuting authority in Walnut Grove. I was shocked," Collins told CBS.

    Due to their prior cooperation, Collins will not be allowed to prosecute Zeug; his case will go to another county.

    Following his arrest, Zeug was suspended without pay by the Walnut Grove City Council. He could get up to five years in prison for the felony charge.

    Related:

    Satanic Majesty: Free Speech Win Means Minnesota Park Will Get Devilish Monument
    ‘Muslim Goat Humper’: Minnesota Republicans Under Fire for Facebook Slander
    Minnesota City Bans Dog, Cat Sales in Pet Stores
    Tags:
    arrest, sting operations, prostitution, underage sex, Police, Minnesota, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok