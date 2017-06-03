Register
03:49 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Tesla Model S is on display on the first press day of the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany

    Righteous or Retaliatory? Tesla Fires Female Engineer Who Sued Over Sexism

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 7421

    A female engineer has been fired by Tesla after claiming that she faced "unwelcome and pervasive harassment" as well as sexual discrimination at the electric car manufacturer. The engineer says that she was fired as retaliation for her allegations; Tesla claims to have fired her after an investigation concluded she was lying.

    AJ Vandermeyden, 33, claimed that she was subjected to "inappropriate language, whistling, and catcalls" at Tesla. She also says that she was passed up for promotions in favor of less-qualified men, that she and other women were paid less than men doing similar work, and that she was punished for blowing the whistle on manufacturing defects.

    She made these claims while still employed at Tesla. "Until somebody stands up, nothing is going to change," she said in a February interview with The Guardian. "I'm an advocate of Tesla. I really do believe they are doing great things. That said, I can't turn a blind eye if there's something fundamentally wrong going on."

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, California, US.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Tesla CEO Musk May Leave Trump's Advisory Councils if US Exits From Paris Deal

    Tesla replied by hiring what they called a "neutral, third party expert" to investigate her claims. This expert found no evidence of Vandermeyden's claims. "Despite having no engineering degree, she sought and was given successive engineering roles over more qualified candidates," Tesla wrote in a statement.

    "Despite repeatedly receiving special treatment at the expense of others, Ms. Vandermeyden nonetheless chose to pursue a miscarriage of justice by suing Tesla and falsely attacking our company in the press. After we carefully considered the facts on multiple occasions and were absolutely convinced that Ms. Vandermeyden's claims were illegitimate, we had no choice but to end her employment at Tesla."

    Vandermeyden's lawyer, Therese Lawless, criticized the investigation and called the firing retaliatory. "We did not believe that it was a comprehensive report… We vehemently disagree with their finding."

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc.
    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    India Clarifies to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sourcing Confusion

    "They've just proven our case. It's clear retaliation. Somebody is trying to instill in employees that when they speak out about matters they are legally allowed to speak out about, they too will be fired." Lawless said that she intends to file a formal retaliation complaint with the state of California.

    When asked as to why other female Tesla employees did not echo Vandermeyden's complaints, Lawless replied that it's "very difficult for women to come forward. They're concerned that their career is going to be hindered or jeopardized."

    "The termination was based on Ms. Vandermeyden behaving in what the evidence indicates is a fundamentally false and misleading manner, not as a result of retaliation for the lawsuit," Tesla fired back. 

    They also said they "conducted a thorough internal investigation" and "extensively re-reviewed all the facts," and time and again they found that Vandermeyden's allegations were false.

    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    'Slightly Horrifying': Uber Launches Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Claims

    While other Silicon Valley tech companies like Uber and Google have been plagued with allegations of sexism, Tesla has avoided them for the most part. Instead, criticism of them has been centered around allegations of unsafe and overly demanding work practices.

    By his own admission, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company culture at Tesla encourages long work hours and a demanding level of commitment. In the company's early days, Musk claims that he slept on the factory floor. "Tesla has to be hardcore and demanding, not for the hell of it, but because we are fighting for a good cause against giant, entrenched competitors who just want the status quo to continue," Musk wrote in a late May email to employees.

    "The list of companies that want to kill Tesla is so long, I've lost track — a week doesn't go by without some 'Tesla Killer' article. The only way for a little company to prevail against those much larger companies is to work faster, smarter and harder."

    Google
    © AP Photo/
    Google Tried to Restrict Coverage of Gender Discrimination Case Filed by US

    The Guardian reported in May 2017 that more than 100 ambulances had been dispatched to Tesla's California factory since 2014 to care for workers suffering from fainting spells, seizures, dizziness, abnormal breathing and chest pains. 

    In April 2017, the United Automobile Workers union filed charges against Tesla with the National Labor Relations Board. They alleged that the company illegally surveilled and coerced workers to prevent them from unionizing. Tesla called the allegations "entirely without merit."

    Related:

    Always Crashing in the Same Car: Tesla Factory Injuries Far Higher Than Average
    'Human Robots': a Look Behind the Scenes at Elon Musk's Tesla Factory
    Tesla Rockets to First Place, Overtaking General Motors as Most Valuable US Car
    Tesla Autopilot Crash Caught on Dashcam (VIDEO)
    Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla in Indian Market This Summer
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, lawsuit, Tesla, AJ Vandermeyden, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok