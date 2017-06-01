First UK Tourist Group Visits Crimea After 2014 Reunification With Russia

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Crimea to Bring Dozen of Investment Projects to St. Petersburg Economic Forum

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – Crimea is an interesting region for foreigners Chernyak stressed, adding that the peninsula was expecting several tourist groups from foreign states, including China, Italy and the United Kingdom, to visit in 2017.

"The first group of tourists from the United Kingdom has visited Crimea, but we did not advertise their visit not to create additional problems for them in their homeland. They had military and historical route, related to the Crimean war. The tourists have left Crimea to date," Chernyak said.

According to the information provided by the Crimean Tourism Ministry, a total of 475,200 tourists came to the peninsula during the first four months of 2017. This was in spite of the fact that Western sanctions remain imposed over Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict, something which Moscow has repeatedly refuted.

The aforementioned figure demonstrates a 4.4 percent increase in tourist flow compared to the same period in 2016, the Tourism Ministry’s data sheet noted without specifying the portion of foreign visitors. However, Chernyak did mention on May 12, that health tourists hailing from 64 countries across the globe visited the peninsula in 2016.