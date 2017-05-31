Register
18:18 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Egyptian mummy

    'Crucial Piece of the Puzzle': Egyptian Mummies Genome Value for Genetics

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 5020

    A study carried out by the University of Cambridge, UK has found that ancient Egyptians were most closely related to ancient populations from the Middle East and Western Asia.

    An international team of researchers have recovered and analyzed ancient DNA from Egyptian mummies dating from 1400 BCE to 400 BCE, this included the first genome-wide data from three individuals. The study found that modern Egyptians share more ancestry with sub-Saharan Africans than ancient Egyptians did, whereas ancient Egyptians were found to be most closely related to ancient people from the Middle East and Western Asia. 

    The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that Egyptian mummies can be a reliable source of ancient DNA, and can contribute to a more accurate and refined understanding of Egypt's history.

    Sputnik spoke to Dr Willem Paul van Pelt. Schulman, research fellow in archeology and anthropology and one of the lead researchers in the study, about this unique discovery and what it means.

    ​"For a long time the potential DNA preservation in Egyptian mummies was met with general skepticism: the hot Egyptian climate, the high humidity levels in many tombs and some of the chemicals used in mummification, in particular sodium carbonate, all contribute to DNA degradation and were thought to render the long-term survival of DNA in Egyptian mummies improbable," Dr. van Pelt Schulman told Sputnik.

    "Here we show that this general skepticism is unwarranted and that ancient DNA can be retrieved from Egyptian mummies using second-generation DNA sequencing methods. This opens up promising avenues for future genetic research in ancient Egypt and can greatly contribute towards a more accurate and refined understanding of Egypt's population history," Dr. van Pelt Schulman told Sputnik.

    Dr. van Pelt Schulman said that until now the study of Egypt's population history has been largely based on literary and archeological sources and inferences drawn from genetic diversity in present-day Egyptians. Both approaches have made crucial contributions to the debate but are not without limitations.

    "The analysis of ancient DNA provides a crucial piece of the puzzle and can serve as an important corrective or supplement to inferences drawn from literary and archaeological evidence and modern DNA data. The combined study of literary, archaeological, and genetic evidence enables a much more holistic study of how identities were constructed and expressed in the past and how these were affected by intercultural contact and exchange," Dr. van Pelt Schulman told Sputnik.

    Dr. van Pelt Schulman believes that these ancient Egyptians would have travelled to Egypt because of the countries rich natural resources and strategic location on the crossroads of continents, as Egypt had intense interactions with the Middle East and Western Asia. These connections date back to prehistory and occurred at a variety of scales, including overland and maritime commerce, diplomacy, immigration, invasion and deportation.

    Related:

    'Desert Hollywood:' Abandoned Set From Game of Thrones, Gladiator, The Mummy
    The Mummy’s Curse: 3,800-Year-Old Egyptian Nobleman’s Tomb Unearthed
    1000-Year-Old Mummy Unearthed in ‘Good Condition’ in Egypt
    The Iceman Speaks! Scientists Make Ancient Copper Age Mummy 'Talk'
    Tags:
    dna testing, ancient Egypt, mummies, tombstone, genetics, death, climate, DNA, Middle East, United Kingdom, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok