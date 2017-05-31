Register
15:16 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Social media a haven for defamatory comments

    Think Before You Tweet: Social Media Slander Triggers More UK Defamation Cases

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    Research conducted by Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals, has found that defamation cases in the UK have risen in the area of social media. There were 13 cases in 2016, up from 11 in 2014/15 and 8 in 2013/14.

    A member of the public reacts as police evacuate the Arndale shopping centre, in Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Social Media Trolls Circulate Fake Manchester Attack Victim Pictures and Stories
    Defamation is defined as the action of damaging the good reputation of someone; slander or libel. According to experts social media is the perfect setting for someone to make defamatory comments available to a wide audience. 

    The research also highlights that cases involving social media are a large part of the reason that defamation cases are brought against individuals, rather than a business.

    Sputnik spoke to Will Richmond-Coggan, a partner and solicitor advocate at Pitman's law services in the UK, who said that a comment is defamatory when it lowers the subject or person in the view of "right thinking people."  

    ​"When it comes to defamatory comments made via social media there are a number of factors connected with it. For example, was the post retweeted and if so how many followers does the person have who wrote the initial post? The higher the number, the more dangerous and harmful the outcome for the victim," Mr. Richmond-Coggan told Sputnik. 

    Facebook HQ
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Thumbs Up? Zurich Man Convicted, Fined For ‘Liking’ in Defamation Case
    Mr. Richmond-Coggan also states that one must be sure they are the target of defamatory comments before they take any action. Social media can reach a larger pool of people than a traditional offline statement, therefore if someone makes a slandering allegation online — there is very little the targeted person can do about it.

    Another key point to consider when addressing defamatory statements made online is what type of medium was used to post or share the information. It is not just Facebook and Twitter that are subject to scrutiny, but also WhatsApp and LinkedIn groups, whether private or public.

    "If it's a Snapchat or WhatsApp conversation or group — even though the circulation is small the people who are hearing it will know the person best and that is where the harm is done. The key thing is for the person who was targeted to get a copy of the message and establish meaning," Mr. Richmond-Coggan told Sputnik.

    So what are the repercussions for someone who spreads a malicious rumor or makes a defamatory comment, whether it is about a person's business, career or character?

    "If the the person who makes the statement is found guilty, they will have to pay monetary damages and an injunction will be put out against them to stop it happening again. I had a case of one client who had defamatory comments made about the way they promoted their business online. They were awarded US$40,000," Mr. Richmond-Coggan told Sputnik.

    ​"Word of advice to people who use social media, exert some common sense and be careful what you write, post and share about another person," Mr. Richmond-Coggan told Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Social Media Trolls Circulate Fake Manchester Attack Victim Pictures and Stories
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media
    State Department Forms an Army of Social Media Trolls to Spread Propaganda
    Tags:
    court case, libel, comment, Defamation, social media, online, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok