Register
23:39 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway

    Seeds in Norway's ‘Doomsday Vault’ Rescued From Effects of Global Warming

    © AP Photo/ David Keyton
    Society
    Get short URL
    118 0 0

    The world’s global seed bank, a hedge against ecological catastrophe, has been declared safe after floodwaters caused by warming temperatures gushed into the main entrance and threatened to destroy the contents of the facility.

    About 800 miles from the North Pole, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault (often referred to as the "Doomsday Vault"), sits some 400 feet above sea level — to guard against rising sea levels or enormous tsunamis — and about 425 feet down into non-geologically active bedrock. The facility was assumed to be secure from almost any danger — except, it turns out, melting permafrost.

    US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office of the White House on January 28, 2017, in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan
    Macron Raised Climate Change Deal in Phone Call With Trump - French Envoy to US

    The permafrost surrounding the facility on the remote northern island has begun to melt, as rapidly increasing temperatures, the result of global warming due to human-induced climate change, cause frozen water to cascade back into the ocean.

    "A lot of water went into the start of the tunnel and then it froze to ice," said Norwegian government spokesperson Hege Njaa Aschim, "so it was like a glacier when you went in," the Guardian reported.

    The seed samples were not affected, and steps were quickly taken to safeguard the contents of the vault, including installing pumps, waterproofing the 300-foot entrance tunnel, and digging trenches to channel meltwater, but long-term solutions are unknown.

    "The question," Aschim added, "is whether this is just happening now, or will it escalate?"

    According to a statement from the vault's management, the Nordic Genetic Resource Center, for now, "The seeds are completely safe and no damage has been done to the facility,"

    The organization asserted that it "is taking appropriate measures to ensure the protection of the seed vault and improve the construction to prevent future incidents."

    "Globally, the seed vault is, and will continue to be, the safest backup of crop diversity," the statement added.

    Opened in 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault has no permanent staff on-site, instead employing what are referred to as "robust" security systems.

    setting sun is reflected on the surface of the Salton Sea in the Southern California desert
    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Global Warming: March Heat Burns Record as Scientists Warn Time Running Out

    With a capacity of 4.5 million variants, currently close to one million individual seed samples from around the world are kept in temperature-controlled facilities, and more arrive on a regular basis.

    Earth's Arctic regions have seen unprecedented warming in the past 100 years, the result of human-induced climate change.

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the northern polar regions are warming at twice the rate of the rest of the globe, and local average temperatures have risen an eye-opening six degrees Fahrenheit since 1900.

    "It was not in our plans to think that the permafrost would not be there and that it would experience extreme weather like that," Aschim said, according to the Guardian.

    Last year was the hottest year since record keeping began in the mid-19th century, according to NOAA.

    Related:

    Donald Trump is About to Undo Obama's Legacy on Climate Change
    'Truly Uncharted Territory': Climate Change Surpasses Human Understanding
    Climate Change Denier Named as Top Energy Police Aide
    Tags:
    global warming, climate change, climate change, global warming, climate change, Svalbard, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok