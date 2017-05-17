Register
01:22 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Theater Tickets

    ‘Threat to Civilized Society’: Texas Man Seeks $17 to Refund Bad Date Experience

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    Society
    Get short URL
    213712

    Could texting too much on a date land you in legal trouble? A couple in Austin, Texas is going to find out.

    Brandon Vezmar, 37 sued his date on Tuesday after she was texting incessantly while they were sitting in a movie theater earlier this month. "This is like one of my biggest pet peeves,' Vezmar told the Austin-American Statesman.

    Vezmar alleges that his unnamed date started texting 15 minutes into a movie they were seeing. "At least 10-20 times,"Vezmar’s date grabbed her phone to read and send text messages. 

    Texting while driving
    © Flickr/ Phillip LeConte
    Lawsuit Demands Apple Holds All iPhone Sales Over Texting While Driving Feature

    The disgruntled Vezmar asked his date to refund him the cost of the movie tickets, $17.31, to compensate him for his bad experience. Vezmar further said the accused’s behavior "is a threat to civilized society."  

    "This is crazy," the woman told a local newspaper. She claims she was consoling a friend who was experiencing a conflict with her boyfriend. 

    The suit says the woman’s texting ruined his movie experience, as well that of other patrons, and was in violation of the movie theater’s texting policy. "I just went out on a date," the woman said, adding that the whole deal is totally overblown. 

    Related:

    ACLU Warns of Rights Violations in Texas ‘Travel Alert’
    Oslo Outraged After Texas Billionaire Buys Up Norwegian Fighters Dirt Cheap
    Series of Tornadoes in Texas Claim Lives of Five People, Injure Over 50
    Texas Lawmaker Wants Men Fined $100 for Masturbating
    Over 100 People Rally in Texas Against Detentions of Undocumented Migrants
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok