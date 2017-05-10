Indian Medical Students to Get 500 Seats in Russian Universities

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Speaking about the Russian Fair scheduled to be held in Chennai on May 13 and 14, Belov said that twelve Russian Government institutions including those offering medical, engineering will participate in the event.

"Russian Universities will offer 500 medical seats to Indian students. Compared to last year, there is an increase of 40 percent in the number of seats allocated to medical aspirants from India," he said.

"We have issued 800 student visas for Indian students from Chennai alone last year. There is an increase in Indian students taking up higher studies in Russia," Mikhail Garbatov, Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture, Chennai, told Sputnik.

India's Medical Council recognizes 63 medical universities in Russia which are also listed in the WHO's Directory of Medical Schools.

Nearly 10,000 Indian students study at various universities in Russia, Garbatov said.