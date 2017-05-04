Like a Boss: Putin More Popular Than Trump in France, a Poll Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump appears to be one of the least liked world leaders and is viewed favorably by just 13 percent of French voters, while Putin is approved by 20 percent of the electorate, a Suffolk University survey showed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also more popular than Trump, with 19 percent of respondents saying they viewed him favorably. The Chinese leader, however, had much less negativity directed at him compared to his Russian and US counterparts. Just 43 percent viewed him unfavorably compared to 82 and 71 percent disapproving of Trump and Putin, respectively.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama appeared to be a favorite in France, earning approval from 90 percent of respondents. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was close behind with 70 percent approval. UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is taking her country out of the European Union, was mainly unpopular with a split of 41 to 34 percent.

"French voters are satisfied with the European Union as currently constructed, and a majority would not choose to withdraw from the EU. Sixty-five percent of likely voters said they consider the EU favorably, while 31 percent do not," according to Suffolk University.

The poll was conducted among over 1,000 registered voters ahead of the final round of the French presidential election due on Sunday. Pro-EU independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron appears on track to win with a lead of around 20 percentage points over his right-wing eurosceptic rival Marine Le Pen, according to recent polls.