Register
00:43 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A life-size rubber doll named Roxxxy is on display during the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas

    ‘Like a Game’: Bitcoin Use for Sex Industry Heats Up in Sin City

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 25901

    Enterprising businesses and independent contractors in Las Vegas seeking to protect their clientele by hiding the paper trail of their expenses are using cryptocurrencies, including the popular bitcoin, in increasing numbers.

    Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies are being used in US gambling capital Las Vegas, Nevada, with ever-increasing frequency, as entrepreneurs and independents alike seek to take advantage of networked financial anonymity.

    Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright on May 2, 2016 identified himself as the creator of Bitcoin, following years of speculation about who invented the pioneering digital currency
    © AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER
    Cybersecurity Firm Notes Increase in Bitcoin Scams on Social Media

    While sex workers in the desert mecca of hedonism have been using bitcoin for several years, now businesses, including strip clubs, are implementing the cryptocurrency networks for anonymous transactions.

    Recently, Las Vegas's Legends Room strip club announced that it will not only take bitcoin as payment for all services, but will also create its own proprietary cryptocurrency for clients to use to make payments and also to trade or gift among themselves.

    By setting up their own cryptocurrency, Legends will enable clients to
    use networked anonymous financial transactions tied to the current exchange rate of bitcoins, which can then be rented or sold.

    "Liquidity: if you own a membership and want to sell it, you can just sell your tokens in an exchange," a club spokesperson told Ibtimes.com.

    Sex workers operating independently are using cryptocurrencies with increasing frequency as well, as the anonymity benefits a trade that finds it necessary to fly under the radar.

    "It's convenient because you don't have to worry about being robbed and clients can't do chargebacks like credit cards," one sex worker told Ibtimes.com.

    "I've definitely used it while traveling to feel more secure and I know other ladies who do so as well," she added.

    Porn industry workers agree, noting that unregulated cryptocurrency transactions allow sex workers to avoid discrimination by financial institutions, an all-too-common occurrence.

    Some performers, while accepting payment online in cryptocurrencies, have opted instead for strip club employers to pay them in dollars, but note that individual clients outside of brick and mortar locations prefer to pay anonymously, and when they do, it comes with larger tips.

    "Men have an ego and they don't want to feel like they're being charged," one porn worker said, cited by Ibtimes.com, "They want to feel like this is something that could naturally come to them, whether it's a fantasy or not… The guy is thinking this is just a token, it's like a game."

    Related:

    The 'Sinister Side' of Central Banks' Cryptocurrency Plans
    Bumper Year for Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Thanks to China
    Reasons Why Major Global Banks Are Developing Their Own Cryptocurrency
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency, prostitutes, Strip clubs, gambling, adult entertainment, bitcoin, bitcoin, bitcoin, Bitcoin, Nevada, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok