18:40 GMT +303 May 2017
    US President Donald Trump

    US Citizens Support Trump's Tax Plan, Oppose Corporate Cuts - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Society
    Americans back President Donald Trump’s tax plan in general but oppose reducing the corporate tax rate to 15 percent, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Voters were evenly divided on cutting the corporate tax rate to 15 percent with 37 percent supporting a cut and 38 percent against it.

    "President Trump's tax plan polls well, both overall and in terms of its individual components," Morning Consult's co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp said in an article accompanying the poll. "One area of concern for the administration is that the least popular part of the blueprint is reducing the corporate tax rate to 15 percent."

    According to the poll, 67 percent of voters say increasing tax benefits for child-care costs should be in the eventual bill, compared to the 65 percent say cutting the tax rate for small-business from the individual rate to 15 percent and 63 percent doubling the standard deduction for individuals should be in the eventual bill.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump's Tax Reform in Its Current Form 'Will Definitely Increase Federal Debt'
    In addition, 46 percent of voters say they would only support a tax reform bill if it did not boost the federal deficit, while 28 percent say they would support a deficit-increasing tax bill as long as a tax reform goal is achieved, according to the poll results.

    On April 26, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that the Trump administration intends to cut corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent.

    At present, the top US corporate tax rate of 35 percent is one of the world’s highest, and the Republicans have been arguing that it is providing an incentive for Americans to abandon the United States and move operations abroad.

    The poll was conducted April 27-30 among 1,998 US voters.

    taxation, poll, Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump, United States
