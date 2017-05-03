Elderly People Outnumber Children in Canada for the First Time Ever

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 2016 Canadian census reveals the country's largest increase in the number of people aged 65 or older in 70 years, Statistics Canada said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The first baby boomers turning 65 in 2011 led to the largest increase (+20.0 percent) in the number of people 65 years of age and older in Canada in 70 years," the release stated. "By comparison, Canada's overall population grew by 5.0 percent from 2011 to 2016."

The rapid increase in seniors from 2011-2016 is the largest since 1871, the year the former British colonies were united into the Dominion of Canada.

For the first time, elderly people outnumber children in Canada: the number of people aged 65 or older was recorded at 5.9 million while the number of people aged 14 or younger was 5.8 million.

Statistics Canada noted that 30 years of sustained immigration did not have much influence on the aging population, because immigrants to Canada tend to be in their thirties when they arrive.