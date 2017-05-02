Register
22:57 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Singer Oleg Pogudin. (File)

    Russia’s Silver Voice Pogudin to Perform for Compatriots in Washington

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 3110

    Russian romance singer Oleg Pogudin will perform for his compatriots living in the United States with a single concert in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

    A scene from play Anna Karenina staged by Anzhelika Kholina at Vakhtangov Theater
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russian Cultural Center in Washington Hosts Screening of Anna Karenina
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Renowned Russian romance singer Oleg Pogudin told Sputnik that he would perform for his compatriots living in the United States with a single concert in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

    “The concert on Wednesday will be held at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington, and is part of the program on cultural work with the Russian compatriots living abroad,” Pogudin, known as a silver voice of Russia, said. “We have been participating in this program, carried out by Rossotrudnichestvo with support from the Ministry of Culture, since 2014.”

    Pogudin stressed that the program of the concert is Russian audience-oriented, and will include mostly popular Russian romances.

    “While we are still deciding on the concert’s program, which will include violin and guitar, I can tell you that we will definitely perform Shine, shine, my star (Gori, gori, moya Zvezda), Don’t go away, stay with me (Ne uhodi, pobud so mnoyu), Foggy Morning (Utro tumannoe), I met you (Ya vstretil vas),” he noted.

    Pogudin’s performance comes amid tense relations between the United States and Russia.

    Russian Cultural Center in Washington
    © Sputnik/
    Russian Cultural Center in Washington to Host St. Albans School Christmas Tour
    “During the periods of complicated relationship between peoples or countries, culture is something like a magic wand,” he pointed out. “Cultural events unite people, and help defuse the situation.”

    The singer’s concert in Washington will be followed by a number of performances in Europe.

    “On May 7, we will perform in Berlin,” he revealed. “We will give a concert in Prague on May 9, which is the anniversary of the city’s liberation from Nazi Germany. These concerts will be dedicated to the Victory Day, and will include famous Dark night (Temnaya noch) and Officer's Waltz (Oficerskiy Vals).”

    Then, the concerts will be held in Bratislava, Budapest, Vienna, Ljubljana, all during the month of May, the singer added.

    The concert at the Russian Cultural Center follows the performance in New York’s Master Theatre on April 29 that gathered some 1,500.

    Pogudin repertoire consists of some 500 songs in 15 languages.

    Related:

    Russian Orthodox Spiritual, Cultural Center in Paris
    Russian Cultural, Spiritual Orthodox Center in Paris to Open in October
    Edinburgh University Denies Russian Cultural Center Part of 'Propaganda War'
    Tags:
    concert, Russian Cultural Center in Washington, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok