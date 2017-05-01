Register
22:44 GMT +301 May 2017
    May Day Demonstration in Svetlanovskaya Street of Vladivostok in 1917. (File)

    What Int'l Workers' Day Would Look Like in 1917 If They Had Facebook

    Society
    International Workers' Day, also known as Labor Day in some countries is a celebration of laborers and the working classes.

    It coincides with the European spring festival May Day and is a national public holiday in several European countries.

    Project 1917, an online platform created by Russian IT giant Yandex, aimed at providing free history, decided to take note of how Labor Day would have been spend if Facebook was available back in 1917. What did the prominent people of that time say about the national holiday?

    The project provides a glimpse into life in Russia after the February revolution and into the October Revolution.

    Nicolas II for Free History Project
    © Photo: Project1917
    Nicolas II for Free History Project
    Alfred Knonx for Free History project
    © Photo: Project1917
    Alfred Knonx for Free History project
    Kira Allendorf for Free History project
    © Photo: Project1917
    Kira Allendorf for Free History project
    Alexander Zamaraev for Free History project
    © Photo: Project1917
    Alexander Zamaraev for Free History project
    Sergey Prokoev for Free History project
    © Photo: Project1917
    Sergey Prokoev for Free History project

    Project 1917 is the work of a team of journalists, experts, designers, animators and illustrators.

    It consists entirely of primary sources. It includes not a trace of invention. All the texts used are taken from genuine documents written by historical figures: letters, memoirs, diaries and other documents of the period.

