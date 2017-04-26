Princeton University Plastered with Racist, Anti-Semitic Flyers

According to student newspaper The Daily Princetonian, fliers were discovered in several spots on campus, including the door to the campus' Center for Jewish Life. The student paper also claimed that a figure in dark clothing and a ski mask was spotted putting the fliers up.

Someone's hanging these around my alma mater. pic.twitter.com/L7cf4B1bTu — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) April 24, 2017

​"Princeton is committed to protecting and promoting free expression, but it regards actions that are threatening or harassing based on identity as serious offenses," the university said in an email to the student body.

"The flyers were contrary to the values of the University, which seeks to create and maintain an environment free from discrimination and harassment. Princeton attaches great importance to mutual respect, and we deplore expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group."

Princeton is looking into the postings as a "bias incident" and is working with local enforcement to identify who put the fliers up.

The fliers bear the name of Vanguard America, whose official twitter describes them as a "White Nationalist American youth working to secure the existence of their people."

"We hear it every day: 'Whiteness' is evil, and must be destroyed," reads the organization's website. "Our religion, our traditions, and our identity are dragged through the mud by the globalist establishment while millions of nonwhites flood our nation every year. If current trends continue, White Americans will be a minority by 2044. It's time to take a stand."

Other posters bearing white nationalists logans were found at University of Texas, Arlington in April, Rutgers University in February and the University of Maryland in March.