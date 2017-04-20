Register
01:49 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Preventive measures against swine-flu outbreak at Moscow's Sheremetyevo-1 airport

    Froggy, Atcha! Indian Frog’s Slimy Secretions Fend Off H1N1 Flu Strain

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    New research shows that a slimy compound produced by frogs could kill off certain strains of the flu without the collateral damage of destroying healthy cells.

    Enter the hydrophylax bahuvistara. The relatively recently discovered species of fungoid frog, dubbed the widespread fungoid frog, was first catalogued by scientists just two years ago in central India. 

    Study authors gathered slime from the frog by applying electrical shocks. Next, they tested 32 peptides from the slime against various flu strains. A whopping four of those peptides combated the flu successfully, prompting one of the scientists to tell Phys.org it knocked him off his chair. 

    But at least one issue remained: three of the four flu-fighting peptides killed red blood cells while taking out the flu.

    That left just one lone peptide scientists dubbed the urumi molecule. It killed the invaders while leaving the good cells intact. 

    In Sanskrit, urumi translates to “curling blade,” and is the word for a metallic weapon with sharp, string-like blades attached to a hilt that can be very dangerous to wield. Perfecting its use is still practiced as a martial art in the Indian state of Kerala.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    India to Rejoin Talks for Eastern Economic Corridor With China
     

    A number of issues pertaining to urumi’s medical utility remain. For one, it does not stay stable in the body for very long, which could inhibit its effectiveness. And there are questions about how study results can be translated into a new antiviral drug, especially as it can take years for the FDA to approve such breakthroughs.

    Nonetheless, there were a series of positive lessons researchers were able to distill, including that the molecule can be “synthesized chemically, so we don’t need to harvest fleets of frogs to extract large quantities of the stuff,” researcher Joshy Jacobs said. 

    Tackling the flu isn’t just a matter of feeling better in the winter or staying healthy to avoid using up those vacation days. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu and pneumonia killed more people in the US in 2014 than suicide.

    In 2009, 47 percent of St. Charles East High School’s 2,200 students reported being absent due to the spread of H1N1, causing the school to close for almost a week, the Chicago Tribune reported. 

    Related:

    China Registers 6 New Cases of H7N9 Bird Flu
    China Registers 26 Cases of Bird Flu in One Week
    China's H7N9 Bird Flu Virus Mutates
    New Human Death From H7N9 Bird Flu Registered in Central China
    New Bird Flu Outbreak in South Korea
    Tags:
    H1N1, frog
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok