Register
03:51 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A drug addict holds a needle and syringe.

    Las Vegas Moves to Combat HIV, Hepatitis With Needle Vending Machines

    © AP Photo/ Anja Niedringhaus
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 61 0 0

    In an effort to curb the spread of HIV, hepatitis and other diseases, Las Vegas authorities are moving to install vending machines for clean needles.

     

    This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    Arkansas in Desperate Race to Find Enough Drugs to Execute 8 Men in 10 Days
    Apart from the detrimental effects on the human body in and of themselves, intravenous drugs are also a major contributor to the spread some of the most dangerous diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis B and C. Drug users often share their syringes and needles with others, and if one is infected, all risk infection. There is still no cure for HIV/AIDS, and recent breakthrough drugs to cure hepatitis are still prohibitively expensive for most patients, particularly the uninsured.  

    In order to address the issue of disease spread, Las Vegas authorities are set to install vending machines that will sell clean equipment, so that drug users can get what they need to use drugs more safely, no questions asked.

    "Vending machines are not born with a bias," said Rick Reich, a program director from Trac-B Exchange, one of the participants of the program. The other two are Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada AIDS Research and Education Society.

    "It doesn't have a personality and doesn't care how you look when you approach it," Reich explained.

    Three machines will be installed in the city, authorities say, one of them inside a Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada facility, to allow some drug users to come into contact with trained counselors if they decide they wanted to get help. The center's employees have received additional training to be ready for potential patients, the executive director of the facility told Los Angeles Times.

    All of the machines will work in a fashion similar to that of food vending or movie rental machines, but they will only be available during working hours at the facilities where they are installed. In order to use one, a user will have to fill out a form and obtain an eight-digit identification number to allow for tracking while preserving user confidentiality.

    a man takes a picture of a woman at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas.
    © AP Photo/
    US Porn Industry Skids to Halt in Wake of HIV Scare
    The cost of one clean kit is about $10, but they will be provided free to users, says Reich.

    Unauthorized needle and syringe possession was outlawed in Nevada until four years ago, when the state legislature repealed the ban in 2013.

    Nevada will not be the first to try out the needle vending machines. There are dozens of similar machines installed across Europe, with about 250 reported in use in France alone back in 2003.

    Until now, many US states have needle exchange programs, where used syringes can be traded in for new, sterile ones for free. These programs, often combined with providing drug users with information about treatment on the spot, have proven their effectiveness, reducing the disease spread considerably among intravenous drug users.

     

    Related:

    Brazilian Scientist Creates Quick New HIV Test That Could Save Millions of Lives
    Humanity Moves Closer to HIV Eradication, One Step at a Time
    Nearly 600 US Vets At Risk for HIV, Hepatitis After Dentist Fails to Clean Tools
    Tags:
    hepatitis, HIV, needle exchange, Drugs, vending machine, Nevada AIDS Research and Education Society, Southern Nevada Health Distric, Trac-B Exchange, Las Vegas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok