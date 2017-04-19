Register
03:06 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Winston Blackmore speaks at a hearing held in the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 29, 2009 to decide on the sale of the Berry Knoll property in the United Effort Plan (UEP) land trust.

    After 27 Years of Trying, Canada Finally Puts Polygamist With 24 Wives on Trial

    © AP Photo/ Trent Nelson
    Society
    Get short URL
    227130

    After more than a quarter century of legal wrangling, Canadian prosecutors are set to begin the trial of Winston Blackmore, the leader of a breakaway Mormon denomination who admits to having 146 children with his more than two dozen wives.

    Blackmore was first investigated in 1990 when allegations of polygamous marriages in the isolated religious community surfaced. A lack of clarity in Canada's polygamy laws protected Blackmore from prosecution following a 2009 arrest, but in 2011, the province of British Columbia's Supreme Court ruled that laws against polygamous relationships were constitutional and did not violate freedoms of religion.

    The British Columbian government has reopened the case against Blackmore and fellow leader of the splinter group James Oler, and dismissed measures to appeal the case on the grounds that Blackmore's past activities could not be made retroactively illegal following the 2011 clarification.

    Abdul Rahman al-Obeidi, a 22 year-old Iraqi farmer, sits between his two new wives on April 25, 2012 in Samarra
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    More Honey, More Money: Iraqi MP Wants to Pay Men for Polygamy

    Last week, Blackmore's lawyer, Blair Suffredine, argued that the charges involved separate allegations and could cause prejudice in the trial, but crown prosecutor Peter Wilson argued that the trial relied on expert witnesses from the United States and it would be wasteful to have them show up for two separate trials. 

    British Columbian Supreme Court Justice Sheri Ann Donegan ruled in favor of the prosecution, and Blackmore and Oler will be tried together. Oler has no lawyer, but rather a court-appointed adviser.

    Suffredine is neither arguing the validity of Canada's polygamy laws, nor his client's polygamist activities, but instead that Blackmore is entitled to an exemption from the law for religious reasons.

    In this photograph taken on April 28, 2016, Shaista Ali, 26, at her house in Bhopal. Only three words were scrawled on the letter from her husband and posted to her parent's home in central India, but they were enough to shatter Sadaf Mehmood's life. Using an ancient and controversial Islamic practice, Mehmood's husband wrote talaq, talaq, talaq or I divorce you three times in Arabic, instantly ending his marriage of five years
    © AFP 2017/ MONEY SHARMA
    India Moves to Ban Instant Divorce and Polygamy Among Muslims

    "The dilemma is this, put simply: If you went out and slept with 20 women and made kids with each one of them, but then ran away and didn't pay for them, you would not have committed any crime,'' said Suffredine to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

    "But if you go through a ceremony where you promise to live with her or look after her and the children all your life, now you've committed a crime.''

    Blackmore is the founder and leader of the Church of Jesus Christ (Original Doctrine) Inc., a Mormon fundamentalist sect sometimes called the Blackmore Group. The Mormon Church itself went through a schism in the late 1920s, when the main church ceased its practice of polygamy, leading to the creation of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS Church), which continues the practice.

    Gavel
    © Flickr/ Joe Gratz
    Court Rules Once Again Polygamy is Illegal in Utah

    In 2002, Blackmore was excommunicated from the FLDS Church by its then-president Warren Jeffs, who is currently serving life in prison for a two convictions of sexually assaulting a 12- and a 15-year-old girl. Following his excommunication, Blackmore led some 700 of his followers in the creation of the Blackmore Group.

    In 2006, Canadian police accused Blackmore of having married nine underaged girls as young as 15 and recommended that criminal charges be brought against him. However, most of the young women in question testified that they were willing participants, even instigators, of sexual relations with the older man.

    Related:

    German Authorities Turn a Blind Eye to Polygamy Among Migrants
    Migrants' Polygamy Not to Affect Chances of Asylum in Germany – Official
    Three US Mormon Missionaries Injured in Belgium Attacks
    Two Radical Mormon Polygamous Towns Found Guilty of Discrimination
    Pakistan Steps Out For Hindu Minorities With Marriage Bill
    Tags:
    Law, Crime, Mormonism, Polygamy, Supreme Court of British Columbia, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, British Columbia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok