Only Third of US Citizens Think Trump Most Likely to End Syria Conflict - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Politico/Morning Consult poll, the respondents put more faith in Trump's ability to end the conflict that they do in the United Nations, which only 14 percent strongly believe capable of it, Republicans or Democrats in the Congress, Russia, Turkey or Iran.
On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and would never do so.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Here is an article that looks at how Congress is begging for war with iran: Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This guy is DESPERATE for resources. CASH. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete HORRIBLE decision, And then planning to plant PUPPETS to steal the resources? What a delusion.
sallysnyder56
viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/04/countering-iran-is-congress-begging-for.html
One has to wonder how many fronts Congress thinks that the American military complex can fight and win wars?
cast235
And to do it, it is thinking like a CROOK instead of like a professional.
No one says, DON'T DO the BASE ATTACK.
But allow a full investigation FIRST. Like all judges. Or is a KANGAROO court,.
cast235
Right now, IF Syria can prove it didn't. What to say? APOLOGIES? And I know it was ISRAEL decision.
Leave IVANKA alone. She may be horrified but to ASSUME by a report the perpetrator, is what? CRAMPING GA:LORE DAY?