Register
16:22 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Only Third of US Citizens Think Trump Most Likely to End Syria Conflict - Poll

    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Society
    Get short URL
    313211

    Thirty percent of the US citizens have "a lot" of confidence in US President Donald Trump helping end the ongoing conflict in Syria, while 27 percent have "some" confidence in his ability to do that, a poll showed Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Politico/Morning Consult poll, the respondents put more faith in Trump's ability to end the conflict that they do in the United Nations, which only 14 percent strongly believe capable of it, Republicans or Democrats in the Congress, Russia, Turkey or Iran.

    President Vladimir Putin (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin: Russia's Faith in the US Has Waned Since Trump's Inauguration
    The survey showed that 35 percent strongly supported the recent US strikes against an airbase in Syria, while 31 "somewhat" supported it, and only 24 percent were opposed to the strikes.

    On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province.

    Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and would never do so.

    Related:

    Trump's Strikes in Syria: 'The World Is on Tenterhooks Awaiting His Next Move'
    Trump: US Not Planning to Intervene Militarily in Syria
    White House Confirms Ivanka Trump Influenced Decision to Take Action on Syria
    Syria Airbase Strike Was Bonanza for Defense Firm Shareholders Like Donald Trump
    Tags:
    poll, The Syrian war, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      sallysnyder56
      Here is an article that looks at how Congress is begging for war with iran:

      viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/04/countering-iran-is-congress-begging-for.html

      One has to wonder how many fronts Congress thinks that the American military complex can fight and win wars?
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      This guy is DESPERATE for resources. CASH.
      And to do it, it is thinking like a CROOK instead of like a professional.
      No one says, DON'T DO the BASE ATTACK.
      But allow a full investigation FIRST. Like all judges. Or is a KANGAROO court,.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      HORRIBLE decision, And then planning to plant PUPPETS to steal the resources? What a delusion.
      Right now, IF Syria can prove it didn't. What to say? APOLOGIES? And I know it was ISRAEL decision.
      Leave IVANKA alone. She may be horrified but to ASSUME by a report the perpetrator, is what? CRAMPING GA:LORE DAY?
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok