Only Third of US Citizens Think Trump Most Likely to End Syria Conflict - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Politico/Morning Consult poll, the respondents put more faith in Trump's ability to end the conflict that they do in the United Nations, which only 14 percent strongly believe capable of it, Republicans or Democrats in the Congress, Russia, Turkey or Iran.

The survey showed that 35 percent strongly supported the recent US strikes against an airbase in Syria, while 31 "somewhat" supported it, and only 24 percent were opposed to the strikes.

On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and would never do so.