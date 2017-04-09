Register
01:55 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A gavel

    Chinese Heir Accused of Murder Released from Custody in US on $66 mln Bail

    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    A Chinese businesswoman suspected of organizing the murder of her children’s father has been released from custody after pledging $66 million of her assets as bail.

    Thai Policemen. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    Jailed Thai Democracy Activist Denied Bail for Fifth Time in Closed Hearing
    Chinese-born Tiffany Li, 31, who is heir to her mother's real estate empire in China, was released from custody in California after posting an enormous $66 million in bail. According to the South China Morning Post, Li has been charged with orchestrating the murder of her children's father, Keith Green, 27.

    According to investigators, Li is suspected of plotting with her current boyfriend and another man to get rid of Green, who was found with a bullet wound at the back of his neck some 130 km north of the suburban San Francisco mansion he and Li once shared with their two young daughters. The couple split in 2015 after Green apparently discovered Li's secret relationship with another man, US News reports.

    After Li was taken into custody, a bail of $35 million was set — the highest bail in the history of California's San Mateo County. Prosecutors say Li is a high flight risk and asked the judge to set bail even higher — up to $100 million.

    "If convicted she faces the rest of her life in prison," says Steve Wagstaffe, San Mateo district attorney. "That's plenty enough incentive to flee back to her native China."

    Oklahoma Police Officer Charged in Shooting Death Released on Bail
    Tulsa Police Department Handouts
    Oklahoma Cop Charged in Terence Crutcher Shooting Death Released on Bail
    In order to get her daughter out of custody, Li's mother pledged her San Francisco properties, worth a total of $62 million. According to US law, if properties are pledged as bail, their worth must double the sum of the set bail. Li's family and friends raised an additional $4 million in cash, according to media reports. If Li does indeed flee the United States, the court will seize both the cash and the property.

    At the same time, the two men suspected of plotting with Li remain in custody, as they do not have her prodigious financial capabilities. They will have to wait for trial behind bars.

    According to the South China Morning Post, the current bail system in the US has been repeatedly criticized over the last several last years. Critics of the system say it unfairly disadvantages poor suspects who can't afford to post bail while allowing wealthy defendants like Li to go free pending trial.

    "The California lawmakers and supporters of their bills argue that the current [bail] system keeps many innocent people behind bars, disproportionately affects minority defendants and encourages some suspects to plead guilty simply to get out of jail," the newspaper reads.

    Angela Dunn, a close friend of Green's, told US News that Li's release has really upset his mother.

    "Nothing about this seems right," she said. "They have great resources and we are just regular folks."



    Related:

    UK Court Releases 'Jihadi Jack's' Parents on Bail
    South Carolina Cop Who Killed Unarmed Man Running Away Granted Bail
    Bail Set At $1.5 Million for Chicago Cop Charged With Murder of Black Teen
    Tags:
    wealth, prison bail, suspect, Murder, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok