Do You Know Everything About Deliveries of S-300 From Russia to Iran?

The contract to supply S-300 missile system to Iran was concluded in 2007 but its implementation was suspended on June 9, 2010 with the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution of 1929. It imposed a ban on transferring Tehran modern weapons, including missiles and missile systems.

However, last year, after the Iranian deal on the nuclear issue was implemented, the ban on delivery of the S-300 was lifted.

