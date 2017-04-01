Register
00:02 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Maria Teresa Rivera hugs her son after being released from prison in 2016.

    El Salvadoran Woman Becomes First to Gain Asylum for Abortion Persecution

    YouTube/Center for Reproductive Rights
    Society
    Get short URL
    111231

    A woman for El Salvador granted asylum in Sweden has become the first person to be given such political protection over abortion-related persecution.

    Maria Teresa Rivera of El Salvador was accused of attempting to give herself an abortion in 2011 when, at seven months pregnant, she suddenly began bleeding and ended up miscarrying in a restroom. Finding Rivera unconscious, her family called the hospital — the staff of which reported her to police on suspicion of trying to provoke an abortion. Guatemala has some of the world's strictest anti-abortion laws, and abortion is illegal in the country except in cases where the mother's life is endangered by the pregnancy.

    Dr. Rebecca Gomperts founder of the Amsterdam based Women On Waves Foundation, brought the Aurora abortion boat to Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin, Ireland Friday, June 15, 2001. The floating abortion clinic, the Aurora arrived in Dublin from the Netherlands on Thursday, seeking to promote abortion rights in this predominantly Catholic country.
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Collins
    'Abortion Boat' and Crew Stopped, Blockaded in Guatemala

    Rivera was convicted of aggravated homicide for her miscarriage and sentenced to 40 years in jail in 2012. While in jail, she became an advocate for abortion rights in her country, helping promote a law proposed to El Salvador's Congress last year that would at least allow abortions of fetuses so deformed they would not be viable, or in cases of rape or sex-trafficking, TeleSur reports. (The same year, another proposed law would have raised the maximum sentence for having an abortion to 50 years in jail.)

    Rivera's case was overturned in May 2016 when a higher court ruled that errors had been made in her trial and that there was an overall lack of evidence that she had committed any crime. She told Rewire afterward, "I understand that many women didn't want to tell others why they were there because they were treated so badly. They called us ‘baby eaters' and more, and sometimes hit us or threatened us. But I knew I hadn't done anything wrong, and I spoke up. Other women came to me secretly to tell me why they were there and asked me to put them in contact with my lawyer so they could get help."

    And only a month after her release, prosecutors appealed the decision to let her go, attempting to re-try her. "I just don't understand the prosecutor's motivation for this appeal," Rivera said. "We are very poor, and there is no one else but me to provide income for our family." Rivera's son was 11 years old at the time.

    ​"This case exemplifies the Salvadoran government's criminalization of poverty and the social stigma with which many poor and marginalized women live under this government," Veronica Reyna of the Catholic Passionists' Human Rights Office in San Salvador told TeleSur. "Instead of repairing the damages that were done, the State looked to criminalize her once again."

    Fear of being convicted again for her miscarriage and the stigma of being called "baby killer" in the street led Rivera to leave her country for protection elsewhere. "The societal and work-related discrimination, along with the judicial persecution that I faced every day, brought me to the decision to leave my country," she said in a video message reported by Rewire.

    Women in burka
    © AFP 2017/ SHAH MARAI
    Burka Ban in Germany Violates Women’s Self-Determination Rights – German Muslim Council

    "I couldn't give my son a future. He was exposed to the discrimination and dangers in the country," she explained.

    Late last month, the Swedish Migration Agency officially granted Rivera and her son legal protection in Sweden, concluding that Rivera's treatment during her trial and even after her release was "severe enough to qualify as persecution," and that there was no "good reason to assume that the treatment she endured in the past will not be repeated."

    The agency also found that it was "clear that this [political] persecution is rooted partly in her sex as female," and "political opinions."

    Rivera's asylum application had been supported by the Center for Reproductive Rights, which provided several briefs on her behalf. The center said it was grateful to Sweden for providing Rivera and her son with a place to live in peace.

    Rivera intends to continue her advocacy, despite living far from her country.

    "I'm breaking the silence for my compañeras still in prison in El Salvador," she said. She still wants to see abortion reform in El Salvador.

    Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Trump Signs Federal Hiring Freeze, Ban for US Abortion Providers Abroad

    "I want the government to approve the reform…. This will help women and girls, girls who are being raped. Many families are being broken, separated for this situation," she told Rewire.

    She also called the proposed bill to toughen sentences for women seeking abortions "a death penalty for poor women."

    "These laws apply only to women, and only to poor women," she pointed out.

    At a March 21 press conference, Moerna Herrera, president of the Citizens Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, said the asylum decision set a historic precedent for El Salvador and the world.

    "It is important that the Salvadoran society be aware of Maria Teresa's situation, but also that the Salvadoran government listen to the international community so that these events do not continue to be repeated in the country," she said.

    Many other women remain imprisoned in El Salvador in situations similar to Rivera's: obstetric emergencies classified as illegal abortion attempts.

    Related:

    El Salvador Withdraws Envoy to Brazil in Support of Rousseff
    GOP Lawmaker Defends Abortion Bill, Saying God Can Work Through Rape, Incest
    A Frenzy of Smoke, Not Light: Trump's Executive Order on Abortion Funding
    Tags:
    political asylum, asylum, anti-abortion legislation, abortion, Center for Reproductive Rights, Maria Teresa Rivera, El Salvador, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok