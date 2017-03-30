Russian Researchers Test Unique Implants for Bone Defect Replacement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The results of this project have been published at Materials Science and Engineering, an internationally peer-reviewed, open access journal that aims to promote advanced research applications in the manufacture of metals, polymers, ceramics, etc.

Restoring the structural integrity of bones damaged by tumors, traumas or surgery remains an urgent problem. Over 70,000 bone replacement surgeries are performed in Russia every year.

“Our structure (scaffold) consists of two firmly connected layers,” said Fyodor Senatov, PhD, from the Center of Composite Materials at NUST MISIS.

“The first, nonporous, layer, just like a cortical layer of natural bones, makes the construction firm. The internal layer possesses pores of the determined size and can be colonized by recipient’s cells, thus accelerating intergrowth of the recipient’s tissues into the construction and thereby fixing the implant in the defect zone.”

The human body has the ability to regenerate bones, but natural bone regeneration may not be sufficient for large defects. This is why various kinds of implants are used for bone defect replacement. The materials used for bone implants must have an array of special characteristics. For example, they must be biologically compatible with the human or animal organism, have high mechanical integrity, must fully replace deteriorated or broken bone, and be able to promote natural bone tissue regeneration.

Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) and their colleagues from the Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center and the State Plant of Medicinal Drugs have created a method for making implants from materials that satisfy the above conditions.

The researchers proposed ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) for this purpose. Using special methods to firmly connect the two layers, they obtained multilayer scaffolds that imitated very closely the complex structure of porous trabecular bone tissue.

The implantation of these scaffolds in mice has shown that the implants could integrate with the surrounding bone. The researchers point out that the multilayer UHMWPE scaffolds they created can be used for bioimplants in reconstructive medicine.