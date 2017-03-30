Register
14:24 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Implant from ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene successfully replaced bone tissue

    Russian Researchers Test Unique Implants for Bone Defect Replacement

    © Photo: National University of Science and Technology (MISiS)
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 3820

    A group of Russian researchers have devised a unique technology to create and test trabecular implants made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) for partial bone replacement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The results of this project have been published at Materials Science and Engineering, an internationally peer-reviewed, open access journal that aims to promote advanced research applications in the manufacture of metals, polymers, ceramics, etc.

    A stand with an artificial hip joint
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Scientists Create Innovative Implants to Treat Broken Bones
    Restoring the structural integrity of bones damaged by tumors, traumas or surgery remains an urgent problem. Over 70,000 bone replacement surgeries are performed in Russia every year.

    “Our structure (scaffold) consists of two firmly connected layers,” said Fyodor Senatov, PhD, from the Center of Composite Materials at NUST MISIS.

    “The first, nonporous, layer, just like a cortical layer of natural bones, makes the construction firm. The internal layer possesses pores of the determined size and can be colonized by recipient’s cells, thus accelerating intergrowth of the recipient’s tissues into the construction and thereby fixing the implant in the defect zone.”

    NUST MISIS Experts Develop Unique Laser Pulse Controlling System
    © Photo: NUST MISIS
    NUST MISIS Experts Develop Unique Laser Pulse Controlling System
    The human body has the ability to regenerate bones, but natural bone regeneration may not be sufficient for large defects. This is why various kinds of implants are used for bone defect replacement. The materials used for bone implants must have an array of special characteristics. For example, they must be biologically compatible with the human or animal organism, have high mechanical integrity, must fully replace deteriorated or broken bone, and be able to promote natural bone tissue regeneration.

    Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) and their colleagues from the Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center and the State Plant of Medicinal Drugs have created a method for making implants from materials that satisfy the above conditions.

    The researchers proposed ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) for this purpose. Using special methods to firmly connect the two layers, they obtained multilayer scaffolds that imitated very closely the complex structure of porous trabecular bone tissue.

    The implantation of these scaffolds in mice has shown that the implants could integrate with the surrounding bone. The researchers point out that the multilayer UHMWPE scaffolds they created can be used for bioimplants in reconstructive medicine.

    Tags:
    implant, scientists, research, bones, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok